Redmi Note 11: Top 5 Competitors

The Realme 9i 4GB + 64GB storage option is priced at Rs 13,999. The phone also has a 6GB + 128GB model priced at Rs 15,999. At this price, the phone is a great alternative for the Redmi Note 11 in India.

The phone sports a bigger 6.6-inch IPS LCD full HD+ display than the Redmi Note 11 with the same 90Hz refresh rate. In this case, we can see it comes with a more prominent display but with a lower refresh rate. So, those who want a slightly bigger display and don’t have a fixation for an AMOLED screen can opt for Realme 9i. Both the phones feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Redmi Note 11 and Realme 9i pack the same 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Even the chipset in both the phones is same. Both are powered by the Snapdragon 680 chipset coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Notably, Redmi offers three variants, but Realme 9i comes with just one variant.

Both the phones run Android 11 with their respective skin on top. In the camera department, Redmi offers one extra ultra-wide sensor in the rear. In the front, Realme offers a 16MP sensor compared to 13MP on the Redmi phone.

Realme 9i comes equipped with a triple camera setup. It comprises a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera with an f/2.4 aperture. In addition, there’s a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies.

Pros

Good battery life

Decent Performance

Cons