Redmi Note 11: Top 5 Competitors

Xiaomi’s Redmi has launched a new budget smartphone in India called Redmi Note 11. The Redmi Note 11 falls under the mid-range segment, and the phone will no doubt face stiff competition from other brands.
The phone is priced at Rs 13,499 for the 4GB + 64GB version and Rs 14,499 for the 6GB + 64GB version variant. There is also a 6GB + 128GB version which costs Rs 15,999. Let’s look at the specs of Redmi Note 11 first.
- Display: 6.43-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh
- Processor: Octa Core Snapdragon 680 SoC with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage
- Battery: 5000mAh battery with 33W Pro fast charging
- Rear Camera: 50MP rear primary camera, 8MP 118° ultra-wide angle camera, 2MP depth and 2MP macro camera
- Front Camera: 13MP
- OS: Android 11 with MIUI 13
- Other Features: Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Splash resistant (IP53), IR blaster
So, if you are looking to buy this device, we suggest you take a close look at its rivals in the market. So, without further ado, here are the top 5 competitors of the Redmi Note 11 available in India right now.
1Realme 9i
The Realme 9i 4GB + 64GB storage option is priced at Rs 13,999. The phone also has a 6GB + 128GB model priced at Rs 15,999. At this price, the phone is a great alternative for the Redmi Note 11 in India.
The phone sports a bigger 6.6-inch IPS LCD full HD+ display than the Redmi Note 11 with the same 90Hz refresh rate. In this case, we can see it comes with a more prominent display but with a lower refresh rate. So, those who want a slightly bigger display and don’t have a fixation for an AMOLED screen can opt for Realme 9i. Both the phones feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.
Redmi Note 11 and Realme 9i pack the same 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Even the chipset in both the phones is same. Both are powered by the Snapdragon 680 chipset coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Notably, Redmi offers three variants, but Realme 9i comes with just one variant.
Both the phones run Android 11 with their respective skin on top. In the camera department, Redmi offers one extra ultra-wide sensor in the rear. In the front, Realme offers a 16MP sensor compared to 13MP on the Redmi phone.
Realme 9i comes equipped with a triple camera setup. It comprises a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera with an f/2.4 aperture. In addition, there’s a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies.
Pros
- Good battery life
- Decent Performance
Cons
- Plastic Body
- No 5G connectivity
2Moto G51
Moto G51 is a 5G smartphone which can also be an alternative to the Redmi Note 11. It is priced in the same range as the newly launched Redmi phone. The Moto G51 comes in a single storage variant of 4GB + 64GB. The phone is priced at Rs 14,999 in India. If you are looking at a 5G smartphone under 15k, you can go for Moto G51 as 5G support is missing in the Redmi Note 11.
Moto G51 features a 6.8-inch full HD+ LCD display as compared to the AMOLED display in Redmi Note 11. The phone is bigger than Redmi Note 11, but it comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The Redmi Note 11 lacks a high refresh rate.
Moto G51 is the world’s first Snapdragon 480+ phone with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB of UFS 2.2 storage. However, you shouldn’t notice a major difference in day to day tasks as both are capable SoCs.
Both the phones pack a 5000mAh battery. The Redmi Note 11 charges at 33 watts, the Moto G51 comes with 20W fast charging support. You won’t see much difference in battery life except for charging speed. The Moto phone runs on My UX based on Android 11.
The Moto G51 is equipped with a triple camera setup. There is a 50-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, the device will use a 13-megapixel shooter. Here also, Redmi offers one extra ultra-wide sensor in the rear. But we can’t say much about their camera capabilities as we haven’t checked out the camera of both phones.
Pros
- 120Hz FHD+ display
- 5G connectivity
Cons
- Not an AMOLED
- Slow charging
3Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11s is yet another smartphone in this price range that faces competition from Redmi Note 11. It is priced at Rs 13,999 for 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage while 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 15,999.
The Infinix Note 11S sports a larger 6.95-inches FHD+ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. In our opinion, this is a better pick if considering which one has a better display. But if you’re looking for a smartphone with an AMOLED display, you can opt for Redmi Note 11.
Under the hood, the device has a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC. This is a gaming processor, so if you’re looking for a gaming smartphone at a budget price, this could be a good option. The phone also comes with support for 3GB of extended virtual RAM.
The Note 11S comes with a 50MP primary sensor + 2MP depth + 2MP macro sensor while there is a 16MP selfie shooter. If you want a quad-camera setup phone, Redmi is preferable because it comes with an extra sensor. You get an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens in the Redmi Note 11. The wide-angle lens can click shots that capture a larger area because of a larger field of view.
Note 11S is running on XOS 10 based on Android 11 and the device will get Android 12 very soon. Further, both the phones pack a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support on the battery front.
Pros
- 120Hz refresh rate
- Decent Performance
Cons
- No ultra-wide lens
- Good Battery
4Realme Narzo 30
This phone was launched year in India and can be considered as an alternative to Redmi Note 11. It is currently retailing at Rs 13,499, Rs 14,999 and Rs 15,499 for the 4/64, 6/64 and 6/128 storage variants. This phone is a good smartphone for the price, especially if you’re looking at 5G support. Also, the smartphone comes in three different RAM variants, so the users have the choices.
Realme Narzo 30 5G sports a 6.5-inch full-HD display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate. The display is a bit longer than Redmi phone. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Dimensity 700 SoC coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. This is a good processor for mid-range smartphones and it supports 5G mobile networks too.
On the back, you get a triple camera setup led by a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 lens, a 2-megapixel f/2.4 monochrome portrait lens and another 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro lens. In addition, it has a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. Specifications wise, the phone features a good camera system.
While the Narzo 30 5G has a big battery of 5000mAh, you just get 18W fast charging. But this should be more than enough to last more than 24 hours. The handset runs on Realme UI 2.0 based Android 11 OS.
Pros
- Powerful Processor
- Big Battery
Cons
- No ultra-wide camera
- Slow Charger
5Tecno Pova 5G
The Tecno Pova 5G is recently launched in India with 5G support. Yet another smartphone gives tough competition to the Redmi Note 11. The phone is priced at Rs 19,999 for the single 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone comes at a few extra bucks than the Redmi Note 11 but offers more in terms of specs as well.
The phone features a very bigger display with 6.95-inch full HD+ screen with a better refresh rate than Redmi Note 11. Further, the display has 480ppi pixel density, an 82.8 percent screen-to-body ratio, and a 120Hz refresh rate. Moreover, it packs an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor. In addition, it also offers 3GB virtual RAM. The chipset is better than Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 as if offers faster CPU speed with 5G support.
There is a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, and an AI lens for optics. There is a 16-megapixel shooter with dual-LED flash for selfies and video calls for the front. Although we have not reviewed theis device, we can’t say much about the camera pefrormance.
As for software, the handset also runs Android 11 like the Redmi phone. Therefore, the final choice purely depends on your preference. The phone offers a huge 6,000mAh battery, a clear edge over the Redmi Note 11. But it comes with only 18W fast charging support.
Pros
- 120Hz refresh rate
- Massive 6000 mAh battery
Cons
- Offers just one variant
- Only 18W fast charging