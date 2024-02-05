February 2024: Smartwatches Launched in India

Keep yourself informed about the most recent launches of smartwatches in India by exploring our detailed guide to the latest releases from renowned brands like Noise, as of February 2024.
1BoAt Ultima Select
The boAt Ultima Select comes in Steel Black, Deep Blue, Cool Grey, and Active Black colours. The price of the smartwatch is priced at Rs 2,999 and will be available on Amazon.in and the company’s website starting February 9. It’s features include:
- 2.01-inch, always-on AMOLED screen, 1000 nits brightness, 410 x 502 pixels resolution, 100+ customizable watch faces
- Metal body, functional crown
- Bluetooth Calling Support, Quick Dial Pad, save up to 10 contacts in the watch
- 100+ sports mode
- Voice Assistant support
- IP68 rated
- Heart rate, SpO2, sleep monitor, stress tracking, daily activity, guided breathing
- Payment QR, Sedentary Alerts, Camera control, Built-in games, Music Control, Weather, Alarm, Countdown, Stopwatch, DND, Find My Phone
- Up to 5 days runtime
2Noise ColorFit Vivid Call 2
Noise ColorFit Vivid Call 2 is being shown for Rs 3,499 on the Noise website while Amazon and Flipkart pricing is yet to be disclosed. It’s features include:
- 1.85-inch TFT display, 150+ watch faces
- Up to 7-day runtime
- Bluetooth calling support, dial pad, save contacts
- Heart Rate Monitor, SpO2 monitor, Sleep Tracking, Stress Monitor
- AI voice assistance
- IP68 rated