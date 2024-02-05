February 2024: Smartwatches Launched in India

The boAt Ultima Select comes in Steel Black, Deep Blue, Cool Grey, and Active Black colours. The price of the smartwatch is priced at Rs 2,999 and will be available on Amazon.in and the company’s website starting February 9. It’s features include:

2.01-inch, always-on AMOLED screen, 1000 nits brightness, 410 x 502 pixels resolution, 100+ customizable watch faces

Metal body, functional crown

Bluetooth Calling Support, Quick Dial Pad, save up to 10 contacts in the watch

100+ sports mode

Voice Assistant support

IP68 rated

Heart rate, SpO2, sleep monitor, stress tracking, daily activity, guided breathing

Payment QR, Sedentary Alerts, Camera control, Built-in games, Music Control, Weather, Alarm, Countdown, Stopwatch, DND, Find My Phone

Up to 5 days runtime