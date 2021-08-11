LG Dual Inverter Hot & Cold Split AC: Top Features

LG has been a long-standing competitor for other companies when it comes to Air Conditioners. The brand has been making ACs for a long time and one of its most liked products is the LG Dual Inverter Hot & Cold Split AC – 2 ton. The AC is being sold at a market operational price of Rs 55,000 and has some interesting features. So let’s take a look at them:

1 Hot & Cold The Hot & Cold air conditioner from LG delivers comfortable air throughout summers, winters & monsoons. This one is a unique feature as you can even use the AC in winters comfortably. This will help you get through those chilly winters without any issues. 2 4-in-1 Convertible Cooling This feature fulfils your requirements as and when needed. Meaning, the varied models ascertain that optimum usages of energy is ensured. If there are less people in a room, you can decrease the power consumption of the AC to 80% capacity or 60% capacity. If the room is filled with people, you can easily switch to the AC’s maximum capacity. 3 Ocean Black Fin technology The LG Dualcool ACs comes with Ocean Black Fin to offer protection against dust, smoke and chemicals present in the environment. It also offers protection against fin corrosion and UV resistance which in return provides better cooling and cost-saving. Read More: LG launches new 2021 range of DUALCOOL Inverter air conditioners starting at Rs 36,990 4 Dual Inverter Compressor The LG AC has a DUAL Inverter Compressor with Varied Speed Dual Rotary Motor that has a wider rotational frequency. LG says that it saves more energy along with a higher speed cooling range than conventional compressors. This ensures that its DUAL Inverter ACs cool faster, last longer and run quieter. 5 10 year compressor warranty LG is providing a 10 year warranty on the compressor should you face any issues with it. This ensures customer satisfaction and does add to the brand value as well. Some ACs at this price offer only up to 5 years of warranty and LG is providing double of it.