Latest Smartwatches launched in August 2023

New smartwatches from various Indian brands are launching nearly every week and it may become difficult for you to keep track of the launches. So here we have compiled a list of some of the recent smartwatches launched in August from the likes of Fire-boltt, BoAt, and more brands. Take a look at them below.

1 BoAt Wave Sigma The boAt Wave Sigma smartwatch is priced at Rs 1,299 and comes in a range of colour options including Active Black, Pink, Cool Blue, Cherry Blossom, Jade Purple, Cool Grey, and a sleek Metal Black (with a metallic strap) version. Here are it’s features: 2.01-inch HD Display, 550 nits brightness, range of watch faces

IP67 rated

700+ workout modes

Heart Rate Monitor, SpO2 monitor, Sleep Tracking, Energy & Sleep Scores

Bluetooth calling support

Up to 7 days backup with heavy use, 2 days with Bluetooth calling 2 BoAt Flash Plus The boAt Flash Plus is priced at Rs 1,799 and is offered in Active Black, Indigo Blue, and Antique Beige shades. The smartwatch can be purchased from Amazon and the brand’s official website. It’s features include: 1.39-inch HD Display, 550 nits brightness, range of watch faces

Heart Rate Monitor, SpO2 monitor, Sleep Tracking, Menstrual Cycle tracking, Idle notification

IP68 rated

100+ sports modes

Bluetooth calling, dial pad support, save up to 8 contacts

Voice assistant support for Siri and Google Assistant

280mAh battery, up to 5 days of usage

Music and camera control, find my phone, DND, weather updates, notifications, etc. 3 Fire-boltt Phoenix AMOLED The Fire-Boltt Phoenix AMOLED comes in grey, gold, and black colours. It can be availed via Amazon at introductory price of Rs 2,199. It’s features include: 1.6-inch AMOLED screen, 700 nits peak brightness, 466 x 466 pixels, Range of watch faces

Bluetooth Calling, Call history, Quick dial pad, Sync contacts

Rotating crown

110+ Sports modes

Voice Assistant support

Sleep, SpO2 and Heart rate tracking, Women’s health

Sedentary remainder

Smart Notifications, Weather update, Inbuilt games, music and camera control, alarm, timer and more 4 Urban Fusion The Urban Fusion smartwatch has an exclusive launch price of Rs 3,999. It comes in two colours – Flame Orange and Corporate Black. It is available for purchase on the official company website, leading e-commerce platforms, and all leading retail outlets. It’s features include: 1.46” Super AMOLED Display, 60Hz refresh rate, 1000 nits peak brightness

Heart Rate, Blood Pressure, SpO2, and Sleep tracker

Bluetooth calling with Address Book & Dialer Pad functions

100+ customizable watch faces

URBAN Productivity Suites offering Calculator, Alarm, and Notifications

Boult Crown R The Boult Crown R smartwatch comes in Bullet Silver and Coal Black colours and is priced at Rs 2,499. It will be available on Flipkart and the Boult website. It's features are: 1.52″ HD round screen, 600 Nits of brightness

150+ cloud-based watch faces

Bluetooth v5.3

Inbuilt Mic and Speaker for Bluetooth calling, Contact sync support

120+ Sports modes

Sleep, SpO2, Blood Pressure, menstrual cycle and Heart rate tracking

Smart Notifications, AI Assistant support, Sedentary remainder, drink water remainder, Weather Details, Find Phone and more

IP67 rated 6 Boult Drift 2 The Drift 2 smartwatch comes in Black, Blue, and Pink colours and is priced at Rs 1,499. It will be available via the same channels as Crown R and has the same features except for: 1.85” HD square screen 7 Hammer Robust Priced at Rs 2,999, the Hammer Robust smartwatch is available for purchase on Amazon and the official Hammer website. It is available with following features: 1.96-inch AMOLED display, 410 x 502 pixels, 60 Hz refresh rate, 800 nits brightness

Bluetooth v5.2

Bluetooth calling support

Vibration, ringing, and volume controls

100+ sports modes

Support for tracking heart rate, sleep, blood pressure, SpO2 levels, breath training, and female menstrual cycle

Voice Assistant support

Fire-boltt Starlight The watch comes in Gleaming Copper, Sterling Silver, and Pitch Black colours. It will be available from the Fire-Boltt website at an introductory price of Rs 1,999. It's feature set includes: 2.01-inch display, 240 x 296 pixels resolution

Stainless steel body

123 sports modes

SpO2 and heart rate monitoring, menstrual tracking support

IP68 rated

Bluetooth calling via in-built mic, speaker

Smart notifications, weather updates, music and camera control 9 BoAt Wave Neo Plus The boAt Wave Neo Plus smartwatch comes in Sage Green, Marigold Blue, Cherry Blossom, and Active Black colours. It is available for purchase from Flipkart and boAt website at an introductory price of Rs 1,599. It’s features are: 1.96″ HD screen, 550 nits brightness, 240 x 282 pixels resolution

100+ customizable watch faces

Bluetooth Calling Support, Quick Dial Pad, save up to 10 contacts

AI Voice Assistants support

700+ sports mode

IP67 rated

Crest Plus OS

Health Monitoring: Heart rate, SpO2, Sleep tracking, Breathing exercise

Camera control, Music Control, Weather, Alarm, Timer, Stopwatch, Find My Phone

260mAh battery, up to 7 days battery life, up to 2 days with Bluetooth calling 10 Itel Smartwatch Ultra 2 The Smartwatch 2 Ultra will be available at authorised itel retailers and online stores starting at Rs 2,099. It’s features include: 2.0-inch IPS display, 240 x 296 pixels resolution

600mAh battery, 12-day battery backup

24 x 7 Health Monitoring: SpO2, Heart Rate, Sleep Tracking

Camera & Music Control, Message Notifications, Find Phone

Bluetooth v5.3

100+ watch faces

100 sports modes