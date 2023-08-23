Latest Smartwatches launched in August 2023

New smartwatches from various Indian brands are launching nearly every week and it may become difficult for you to keep track of the launches. So here we have compiled a list of some of the recent smartwatches launched in August from the likes of Fire-boltt, BoAt, and more brands. Take a look at them below.
1BoAt Wave Sigma
The boAt Wave Sigma smartwatch is priced at Rs 1,299 and comes in a range of colour options including Active Black, Pink, Cool Blue, Cherry Blossom, Jade Purple, Cool Grey, and a sleek Metal Black (with a metallic strap) version. Here are it’s features:
- 2.01-inch HD Display, 550 nits brightness, range of watch faces
- IP67 rated
- 700+ workout modes
- Heart Rate Monitor, SpO2 monitor, Sleep Tracking, Energy & Sleep Scores
- Bluetooth calling support
- Up to 7 days backup with heavy use, 2 days with Bluetooth calling
2BoAt Flash Plus
The boAt Flash Plus is priced at Rs 1,799 and is offered in Active Black, Indigo Blue, and Antique Beige shades. The smartwatch can be purchased from Amazon and the brand’s official website. It’s features include:
- 1.39-inch HD Display, 550 nits brightness, range of watch faces
- Heart Rate Monitor, SpO2 monitor, Sleep Tracking, Menstrual Cycle tracking, Idle notification
- IP68 rated
- 100+ sports modes
- Bluetooth calling, dial pad support, save up to 8 contacts
- Voice assistant support for Siri and Google Assistant
- 280mAh battery, up to 5 days of usage
- Music and camera control, find my phone, DND, weather updates, notifications, etc.
3Fire-boltt Phoenix AMOLED
The Fire-Boltt Phoenix AMOLED comes in grey, gold, and black colours. It can be availed via Amazon at introductory price of Rs 2,199. It’s features include:
- 1.6-inch AMOLED screen, 700 nits peak brightness, 466 x 466 pixels, Range of watch faces
- Bluetooth Calling, Call history, Quick dial pad, Sync contacts
- Rotating crown
- 110+ Sports modes
- Voice Assistant support
- Sleep, SpO2 and Heart rate tracking, Women’s health
- Sedentary remainder
- Smart Notifications, Weather update, Inbuilt games, music and camera control, alarm, timer and more
4Urban Fusion
The Urban Fusion smartwatch has an exclusive launch price of Rs 3,999. It comes in two colours – Flame Orange and Corporate Black. It is available for purchase on the official company website, leading e-commerce platforms, and all leading retail outlets. It’s features include:
- 1.46” Super AMOLED Display, 60Hz refresh rate, 1000 nits peak brightness
- Heart Rate, Blood Pressure, SpO2, and Sleep tracker
- Bluetooth calling with Address Book & Dialer Pad functions
- 100+ customizable watch faces
- URBAN Productivity Suites offering Calculator, Alarm, and Notifications
- 100 Sports modes, delivering metrics like Calories Burnt and an Accurate Step Pedometer
5Boult Crown R
The Boult Crown R smartwatch comes in Bullet Silver and Coal Black colours and is priced at Rs 2,499. It will be available on Flipkart and the Boult website. It’s features are:
- 1.52″ HD round screen, 600 Nits of brightness
- 150+ cloud-based watch faces
- Bluetooth v5.3
- Inbuilt Mic and Speaker for Bluetooth calling, Contact sync support
- 120+ Sports modes
- Sleep, SpO2, Blood Pressure, menstrual cycle and Heart rate tracking
- Smart Notifications, AI Assistant support, Sedentary remainder, drink water remainder, Weather Details, Find Phone and more
- IP67 rated
6Boult Drift 2
The Drift 2 smartwatch comes in Black, Blue, and Pink colours and is priced at Rs 1,499. It will be available via the same channels as Crown R and has the same features except for:
- 1.85” HD square screen
7Hammer Robust
Priced at Rs 2,999, the Hammer Robust smartwatch is available for purchase on Amazon and the official Hammer website. It is available with following features:
- 1.96-inch AMOLED display, 410 x 502 pixels, 60 Hz refresh rate, 800 nits brightness
- Bluetooth v5.2
- Bluetooth calling support
- Vibration, ringing, and volume controls
- 100+ sports modes
- Support for tracking heart rate, sleep, blood pressure, SpO2 levels, breath training, and female menstrual cycle
- Voice Assistant support
- IP67 rated
8Fire-boltt Starlight
The watch comes in Gleaming Copper, Sterling Silver, and Pitch Black colours. It will be available from the Fire-Boltt website at an introductory price of Rs 1,999. It’s feature set includes:
- 2.01-inch display, 240 x 296 pixels resolution
- Stainless steel body
- 123 sports modes
- SpO2 and heart rate monitoring, menstrual tracking support
- IP68 rated
- Bluetooth calling via in-built mic, speaker
- Smart notifications, weather updates, music and camera control
9BoAt Wave Neo Plus
The boAt Wave Neo Plus smartwatch comes in Sage Green, Marigold Blue, Cherry Blossom, and Active Black colours. It is available for purchase from Flipkart and boAt website at an introductory price of Rs 1,599. It’s features are:
- 1.96″ HD screen, 550 nits brightness, 240 x 282 pixels resolution
- 100+ customizable watch faces
- Bluetooth Calling Support, Quick Dial Pad, save up to 10 contacts
- AI Voice Assistants support
- 700+ sports mode
- IP67 rated
- Crest Plus OS
- Health Monitoring: Heart rate, SpO2, Sleep tracking, Breathing exercise
- Camera control, Music Control, Weather, Alarm, Timer, Stopwatch, Find My Phone
- 260mAh battery, up to 7 days battery life, up to 2 days with Bluetooth calling
10Itel Smartwatch Ultra 2
The Smartwatch 2 Ultra will be available at authorised itel retailers and online stores starting at Rs 2,099. It’s features include:
- 2.0-inch IPS display, 240 x 296 pixels resolution
- 600mAh battery, 12-day battery backup
- 24 x 7 Health Monitoring: SpO2, Heart Rate, Sleep Tracking
- Camera & Music Control, Message Notifications, Find Phone
- Bluetooth v5.3
- 100+ watch faces
- 100 sports modes