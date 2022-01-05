Latest Action Movies on Netflix

Kate is another 2021 action movie on Netflix which follows Kate, an assassin, whose mentor and handler assigns her to kill a high-ranking yakuza boss. The movie has been compared to John Wick-styled direction while the movie stands out in its own.

The Harder They Fall

Starring Idris Elba in lead, this action movie on Netflix is about an outlaw who when discovers his enemy is being released from prison, reunites his gang to seek revenge. The movie has been received well by the audience and carries a rating of 6.6/10 on IMDb.

