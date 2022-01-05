Netflix is a streaming hub for many and has got hours and hours of viewing content not for one but spread across a bunch of categories. Today, we are listing out the latest action movies on Netflix that are available for you to watch on the weekend or a planned night with your friends and family.
1Minnal Murali
Minnal Murali is available on Netflix, and as of writing this article, its on Number 1 in the trending section for India on the streaming platform. The movie is about a tailor who gains special powers after being struck by lightning. He must take down an unexpected foe if he is to become the superhero his hometown needs.
2Sooryavanshi
Sooryavanshi is one of the latest action movies on Netflix starring Akshay Kumar and directed by Rohit Shetty. The film was released in theatres in November and came on Netflix in December. It is about a Mumbai cop who pulls out all the stops to ensure that the conspiracy to attack his city is intercepted.
3Red Notice
Starring personalities such as Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson in lead, Red Notice is a 2021 action film where an Interpol agent attempts to hunt down and capture the world’s most wanted art thief.
4Kate
Kate is another 2021 action movie on Netflix which follows Kate, an assassin, whose mentor and handler assigns her to kill a high-ranking yakuza boss. The movie has been compared to John Wick-styled direction while the movie stands out in its own.
The Harder They Fall
Starring Idris Elba in lead, this action movie on Netflix is about an outlaw who when discovers his enemy is being released from prison, reunites his gang to seek revenge. The movie has been received well by the audience and carries a rating of 6.6/10 on IMDb.
5Gunpowder Milkshake
Gunpowder Milkshake is about a young hitman who teams up with her estranged mother and her former partners to rescue a young girl from rival assassins. The movie stars Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Carla Gugino, Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh and more. It was one of the biggest action releases on Netflix in 2021.
6Below Zero
When a prisoner transfer van is attacked, the officer in charge must fight those inside and outside while dealing with a silent foe: the icy temperatures. The movie stars Javier Gutiérrez, Karra Elejalde and more.
7Xtreme
Xtreme is about a retired hitman, who along with his sister and a troubled teen, takes revenge on his lethal stepbrother. The movie is fast-paced and is filled with action.
This was our list of the latest action movies available on Netflix. Not only these but there are a bunch of action thrillers available on Netflix that are not the latest but are fun to watch and are entertaining as well.