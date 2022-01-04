Latest Action movies on Amazon Prime Video

The Tomorrow War is a 2021 American military science fiction action film. The movie is directed by Chris McKay and written by Zach Dean. The star cast includes Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, J. K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, Jasmine Mathews, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, and Keith Powers.

Time travellers arrive from 2051 to deliver an urgent message: 30 years in the future, humankind is losing a war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians to be transported to the future and join the fight. Determined to save the world for his daughter, Dan Forester teams up with a brilliant scientist and his estranged father to rewrite the planet’s fate.