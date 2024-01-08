January 2024: TWS Earbuds, Neckbands Launched In India

A new month brings the launches of a new TWS earbuds, an ever-expanding segment that is crowded with brands like Noise, BoAt, and more. So here’s a list of all TWS earbuds that have been launched in India in January 2024.
1Noise Buds Combat X
Priced at Rs 2,499, the Noise Buds Combat X are offered in Shadow Grey, Thunder Blue, Covert White, and Stealth Black colours. The TWS buds can be purchased from Amazon and the brand’s official website. Their features include:
- Dual tone in-ear design
- RGB lights on earbuds
- IPX5 rated
- 50ms low latency
- 10mm drivers
- Spatial Audio
- ENC support
- Bluetooth v5.3, HyperSync technology
- Up to 60-hour playback time