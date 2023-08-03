Infinix GT 10 Pro launched: Gaming phone at a budget

Infinix has unveiled an appealing yet pocket-friendly gaming smartphone in India, called the Infinix GT 10 Pro. The GT series smartphone combines power and a design that is generally seen in gaming-centric devices inside a package that shouldn’t burn a big hole in your pocket. Read on to learn more about the device.

1 Infinix GT 10 Pro Price and Variants The Infinix GT 10 Pro is priced at Rs 19,999 for the sole 8GB + 256GB model. It comes in Cyber Black and Mirage Silver shades. Customers can get a Rs 2000 instant discount with ICICI and Kotak bank cards. The effective price post offers stand at Rs 17,999. 2 Display Infinix GT 10 Pro sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ 10-bit AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The display gets a hole punch cutout at the centre and is rated to deliver 900 nits of peak brightness and 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. 3 Processor, RAM & Storage The MediaTek Dimensity 8050 chipset powers the GT 10 Pro, which is paired with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It can be expanded up to 1TB using a dedicated microSD card slot. 4 Battery The handset packs a 5000mAh battery that can charge at 45W. The fast charger is included inside the box. 5 Cameras The Infinix device has a triple rear camera system, including a 108MP f/1.75 primary sensor with PDAF, a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor and a 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor. The device has a 32MP f/2.45 front-facing camera unit. 6 Others The Infinix GT 10 Pro has Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, GPS, FM, NFC, USB-C port for charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device comes with an in-display optical fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers and a Z-axis linear vibration motor. It runs on XOS 13 for GT based on Android 13 OS.