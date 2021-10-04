Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021: Discounts, Offers

While the Pixel 6 may not arrive in India at all, Flipkart is providing us the Pixel 4A at a discounted price during the Big Billion Days 2021 sale. The smartphone is available at Rs 25,999 while it has an MRP of Rs 31,999. Moreover, as an additional offer, you can get the Nest Mini for Re 1, and Pixel Buds A-series for Rs 4,999 if you add them in your cart alongside the Pixel 4A. Also, Axis Bank and ICICI card owners can get an additional discount of Rs 1500 on the Pixel 4A.