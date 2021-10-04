Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021: Discounts, Offers

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 sale went live on 3rd October with a bunch of compelling discounts and offers. The sale went live alongside Amazon’s Great Indian Festival 2021 and both the sales have proved to be a real advantage for the consumers. While we have already covered the Great Indian Festival 2021, here are the top products you are getting discounts and offers on, during the Big Billion Days 2021 sale;
1Apple iPhone 12, 12 Mini
Last year’s iPhone series is now being sold at their lowest prices since launch. The iPhone 12 Mini has a starting price of Rs 38,999 for the 64GB model while the regular iPhone 12 64GB is down to Rs 49,999. Furthermore, there’s also bundled exchange offers worth up to Rs 15,800 on both the iPhone 12 models.
2Poco X3 Pro
Poco X3 Pro has been appreciated in the past for its price to performance ratio. The device is now available at an even more affordable price at Rs 16,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model and Rs 18,999 for 8GB + 128GB model. ICICI and Axis Bank card owners can further get a discount of up to Rs 1500 making the deal sweeter.
3Moto Edge 20 Fusion
Motorola launched the Edge 20 Series in India back in August and the Edge 20 Fusion is now available at a discounted price. The 6GB + 128GB model is available for Rs 19,999 and the 8GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs 21,999. The Edge 20 Fusion comes with the Dimensity 800U SoC and a 6.67-inch 10-bit OLED display.
4Pixel 4A
While the Pixel 6 may not arrive in India at all, Flipkart is providing us the Pixel 4A at a discounted price during the Big Billion Days 2021 sale. The smartphone is available at Rs 25,999 while it has an MRP of Rs 31,999. Moreover, as an additional offer, you can get the Nest Mini for Re 1, and Pixel Buds A-series for Rs 4,999 if you add them in your cart alongside the Pixel 4A. Also, Axis Bank and ICICI card owners can get an additional discount of Rs 1500 on the Pixel 4A.
5Asus TUF Gaming F15
If you are looking for a gaming laptop this year, the Asus TUF Gaming F15 is available for Rs 57,990 on Flipkart during Big Billion Days 2021. The laptop has an MRP of Rs 89,990. It comes with a 144Hz FHD display along with 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD memory, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Graphics Card with 4GB OF VRAM.
6Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle HR Smartwatch
Android owners can get this Wear OS powered smartwatch by Fossil for Rs 14,995 during the Big Billion Days 2021 sale. The watch has an MRP of Rs 22,995. The watch gets Bluetooth 4.2 and Wi-Fi along with a day long battery life. The watch is water resistant and also GPS along with automatic heart rate tracking. ICICI and Axis Bank Credit Card owners can get an additional discount of Rs 1750.
7MSI GF63 Thin
The MSI GF63 Thin is another gaming laptop that one can get at a price of Rs 76,990. This laptop comes with an MRP of Rs 95,990. It has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU along with an Intel Core i7-10750H Hexa core CPU. There’s 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD along with a 144Hz display. The machine runs on Windows 10 Home OS.
8BoAt Avante Bar 2000 Bluetooth Soundbar
With a discount of 71 percent, this Bluetooth soundbar is available at a price of Rs 6,999 while it has an MRP of Rs 24,990. The soundbar can connect wirelessly with your device via Bluetooth. You get multiple connectivity options including USB, Optic, AUX, and HDMI (ARC).
9Sony WH-H910N On the Ear Headphones
These Sony headphones come with Active Noise Cancellation and have an MRP of Rs 24,990. Luckily, users can get it for a price of Rs 12,990 while Axis bank and ICICI credit card owners get an additional discount of Rs 1750. Moreover, these headphones have 25mm drivers along with a Quick Attention Mode and Adaptive Sound Control.
10Jabra Elite 75t
These TWS earbuds from Jabra are coming with a price of Rs 7,999 down from their MRP of Rs 15,999. Further, these earbuds feature a quad mic setup along with 24 hours of battery life. They are water resistant as well. A 15 minute charge can give you 60 minutes of battery life with the Jabra Elite 75t.