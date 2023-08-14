Buy a new smartwatch this Independence Day: Check out recent launches

Number of Smartwatches in the Indian market are rising and new launches from a load of brands have taken place in the past few days. So here is a list of the recent smartwatch launches including those from Hearmo, Fire-boltt and more. Take a look.
1Hearmo HearFit RS (SE)
This smartwatch will be available through both online and offline retail channels, at an introductory price of Rs 1,999. The original price tag of the watch is Rs 7,999. It comes in two colours – Black and Army Green and it’s features include:
- 2.0-inch HD display, 420 x 485 pixels resolution, 320 ppi, 700 nits brightness
- Metallic design
- Wireless charging
- 100+ sports modes
- Bluetooth calling
2Fire-boltt Emerald
The Fire-Boltt Emerald smartwatch comes in Green, Blue, and Rose Gold colours. It is available on company’s website and Amazon.in at an introductory price of Rs 5,999. It’s features include:
- 1.09″ HD TFT LCD screen, 240 x 240 pixels resolution
- Bluetooth calling with in-built mic, speaker
- Multiple sports modes
- Voice Assistant support
- Sleep, SpO2 and Heart rate tracking, Women’s health tracking, Breathe training
- Up to 5 days of runtime
- In-built games, Smart Notifications, Weather, Camera and Music control, Timer, Alarm, Stopwatch
3PLAYFIT Flaunt 2
PLAYFIT Flaunt 2 has been launched at a special launch price of Rs 1,999 in two colours namely Black and Grey. It will be available via PLAY’s own website and Flipkart with the following set of features:
- 1.43-inch Super AMOLED round display, 600 nits peak brightness, Always-on display
- Rotary crown with navigational support
- Over 7 days runtime
- Bluetooth calling, Music Playback support via in-built speakers
- Health monitoring features like heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen (SpO2) level tracking, blood pressure measurement, sleep monitoring, and more
- Over 100 exercise modes, breathing exercises, hydration reminders
- Female Health Tracker
- Support for voice assistants, real-time notifications
- IP68 rated
4PLAYFIT Dial3 Pro
This watch is also available Flipkart and PLAY’s own website at a special launch price of Rs 1499 in three shades such as Black, Blue and Grey. It comes with:
- 2.0-inch IPS display, multiple cloud watch faces
- Bluetooth calling support
- Voice assistant
- Support for SPO2, blood pressure, and pulse rate tracking
5Fire-boltt Marshal
The Fire-Boltt Marshal has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 2,499 and is offered in three color options: Silver, Black, and Gold. It can be purchased via the brand’s own website. It’s features include:
- 1.43-inch HD LED display
- Bluetooth calling with call history, and a quick dial pad
- In-built mic and speaker
- 123 sports modes
- Voice assistant support
- Support for sleep tracking, SpO2 measurement, heart rate tracking, menstrual tracking
- Built-in games, a calculator, sedentary reminder, smart notifications, weather updates, music control, camera control