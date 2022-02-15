Asus ROG Phone 5s series Gaming smartphones launched in India: Check out the details

The Differentiator

While the ROG Phone 5s series smartphones are identical in terms of specifications, they differentiate from each other in hardware. The ROG Phone 5s Pro gets a secondary PAMOLED ROG Vision display while this is replaced with the ROG logo with just an LED on the vanilla model that lights up for notifications. This display on the back of the 5s Pro can show you notifications for incoming calls, battery charging, etc.

This display on the ROG Phone 5 Ultimate was monochrome while the 5s Pro’s rear display is a colour panel. There are also two touch sensors on the back of the 5s Pro which act as additional triggers apart from the ones on the right spine. This feature isn’t present on the ROG Phone 5s. Moreover, the Pro model comes with the AeroActive Cooler 5 in the box. This accessory straps on the back of the phone as a cooling fan to dissipate heat, along with two additional buttons acting as Air Triggers.