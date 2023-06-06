Apple WWDC 2023: All announcements in one place

Apple Vision Pro is Apple’s latest AR reality headset which it likes to call the spatial computer, that can seamlessly blend digital content with the physical world, according to the company. Once the user wears the headset, they are introduced to a fully three-dimensional user interface controlled by the user’s eyes, hands, and voice.

The headset runs on the all-new visionOS, the world’s first spatial operating system. Vision Pro allows users to interact with the digital content in a way that feels like it is physically present in their space. The headset features an ultra-high-resolution display system that packs 23 million pixels across two displays, and custom Apple silicon in a dual-chip design to ensure every experience feels like it’s taking place in front of the user’s eyes in real time

The headset starts at $3,499 (approx Rs 2,90,000) and will be available early next year on apple.com and at Apple Store locations in the U.S., with expansion in more countries later next year.