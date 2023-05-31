Apple Music Classical arrives on Android: All details

Apple Music Classical service was launched by the company in March of this year and back then, the company claimed that an Android app for the same is in works. Now, Apple has released the Apple Music Classical app on Android operating system. Here’s what the app has to offer.

Apple Music Classical came out earlier in March for iPhones while a dedicated app that is optimised for iPad and Mac is nowhere in sight. Now, Android users can take advantage of the service, provided they have an Apple Music or Apple One subscription. The app can be downloaded via the Google Play Store and runs on Android 9 or a later version of the operating system.

The service is a part of an Apple Music subscription, with an individual subscription costing Rs 99 per month in India, while a family Apple One subscription costs Rs 365 per month or Rs 195 a month. The app offers ad-free recordings of classical music with up to 192 kHz / 24-bit lossless audio, alongside thousands of recordings that support spatial audio. It also has Primephonic’s detailed music metadata, which will make it easier to browse through its massive library.

Users can also create a personal library which lets listeners add more than just albums, tracks, playlists, and artists, as it also supports uniquely classical categories such as works, composers, and recordings.

Apple Music Classical’s Spatial Audio catalog adds new albums every week as popular recordings are remastered and contemporary performances are captured in Spatial Audio. The editors have also created over 700 playlists to guide listeners through 800 years of music, and more will be added.