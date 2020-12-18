Advertisement

Zoom removes 40-minute call limit temporarily on the occasion of Christmas and New Year

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : December 18, 2020 10:53 am

Latest News

Zoom has announced that it will be removing the 40-minute video call limit for selected dates.
Advertisement

Zoom has announced through a blog post that it will be removing the 40-minute video call limit from its app for all free accounts for a few days on the occasion of Hanukkah, celebrating Christmas, New Year, and the last days of Kwanzaa. 

 

The dates on which zoom will remove the limit are as follows:

 

  1. 10 a.m. ET (8:30p.m. IST) Thursday, Dec. 17, to 6 a.m. ET (4:30pm IST) Saturday, Dec. 19

  2. 10 a.m. ET (8:30pm IST) Wednesday, Dec. 23, to 6 a.m. ET (4:30pm IST) Saturday, Dec. 26

  3. 10 a.m. ET (8:30pm IST) on Wednesday, Dec. 30, to 6 a.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 2 (4:30pm IST) 

 

Advertisement

Zoom made a similar move back in November when it lifted the 40-minute limit on the occasion of Thanksgiving. 

 

The temporary removal will come as a relief for many around the world as they won't be together physically for celebrations. The celebrations will take place online and one can make longer video calls this holiday season. 

 

Zoom also says that you don’t need to do anything to remove the limit as it will be automatically lifted during the designated times above. 

 

Zoom also reminds of how you can keep your meeting private and secure from uninvited guests. The company conveys, "Protect your session from uninvited guests by requiring a meeting passcode to join and enabling Waiting Rooms – and don’t share your meeting IDs on social media or other public forums". 

Zoom adds new security features for its service

Thanksgiving : Zoom temporarily removes 40-minute call limit

Zoom adds two-factor authentication to its app

Zoom adds new features in Virtual Classroom

Zoom Out? A temporary disruption in the videoconferencing giant's services

Zoom adds new features with the latest update

Latest News from Zoom

You might like this

Tags: Zoom

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

WhatsApp Audio,Video Calls now available on WhatsApp Web in beta phase

Instagram Lite app, Born on Instagram 2.0 announced at the Facebook Fuel for India event

Airtel Delhi Half Marathon used technology to keep the fans running from wherever they are, Here is how!

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Nokia and its Promise!

Nokia and its Promise!
Nokia's Next Smartphone?

Nokia's Next Smartphone?
Google Photo Storage and other cloud services

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services
Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?

Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?
Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo

Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo
Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies