Zoom removes 40-minute call limit temporarily on the occasion of Christmas and New Year

Zoom has announced that it will be removing the 40-minute video call limit for selected dates.

Zoom has announced through a blog post that it will be removing the 40-minute video call limit from its app for all free accounts for a few days on the occasion of Hanukkah, celebrating Christmas, New Year, and the last days of Kwanzaa.

The dates on which zoom will remove the limit are as follows:

10 a.m. ET (8:30p.m. IST) Thursday, Dec. 17, to 6 a.m. ET (4:30pm IST) Saturday, Dec. 19 10 a.m. ET (8:30pm IST) Wednesday, Dec. 23, to 6 a.m. ET (4:30pm IST) Saturday, Dec. 26 10 a.m. ET (8:30pm IST) on Wednesday, Dec. 30, to 6 a.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 2 (4:30pm IST)

Zoom made a similar move back in November when it lifted the 40-minute limit on the occasion of Thanksgiving.

The temporary removal will come as a relief for many around the world as they won't be together physically for celebrations. The celebrations will take place online and one can make longer video calls this holiday season.

Zoom also says that you don’t need to do anything to remove the limit as it will be automatically lifted during the designated times above.

Zoom also reminds of how you can keep your meeting private and secure from uninvited guests. The company conveys, "Protect your session from uninvited guests by requiring a meeting passcode to join and enabling Waiting Rooms – and don’t share your meeting IDs on social media or other public forums".





