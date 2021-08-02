Zomato Pro Plus Membership announced

Zomato has announced a new Pro Plus Membership for a limited number of users. The membership is also available only for a limited period of time. The membership brings discounts on dining and food deliveries along with faster delivery experience.

Zomato Pro Plus

The news was announced by Deepinder Goyal, the Founder and CEO of Zomato, on Twitter. The membership costs Rs 200 for 90 days. It offers benefits such as up to 30 percent extra off on food deliveries and up to 40 percent off on dining experiences.

Goyal said on Twitter that the membership will bring unlimited free deliveries along with no surge fee, and no distance fee as well.The membership is being offered on an invite basis, so it will be available to only a select group of users. Users can find out if its available for them by opening their Zomato app after 6pm today (Monday, August 2).

The CEO of Zomato further conveyed that there are currently 1.8 million users for the service. He added that all Zomato Edition Black credit cardholders will automatically be upgraded to Zomato Pro Plus Membership. Those who don’t have it, will need to buy the service. In addition, Zomato Pro Plus will be available in 41 cities where Zomato Pro is already available.

In July, Zomato began its IPO at Rs 9,375 crores. New shares priced at between Rs 72 and Rs 76 were being issued as part of the IPO. The company filed for an IPO of up to Rs 8,250 crores back in April this year, after witnessing such a surge in online food orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Zomato renamed its Gold membership to Pro back in 2020 with exclusive delivery offers for the Pro members. It included priority delivery on Zomato. This meant that any order placed by a Pro member will automatically be placed at the front of the real-time queue.