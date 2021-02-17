Advertisement

Zee5 Premium Annual Subscription Price gets 50% cheaper: Limited time offer

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 17, 2021 11:31 am

The 50 percent discount on ZEE5 Premium subscription is available from February 13 to February 28.
To celebrate its third year anniversary, Zee5 Premium annual subscription plan has been discounted by 50 percent. Now one can avail the yearly subscription for just Rs 499 instaed of Rs 999.

However, this is a limited time offer as the offer is only valid till the end of this month. The 50 percent discount on ZEE5 Premium subscription is available from February 13 to February 28. From March 1st, the price for Premium annual subscription will once be Rs 999.

Notably, the discount is only applicable on the annual subscription plan. The one month and three-month subscription plans are available at the same price as before for Rs 99 and Rs 299, respectively.

If you are looking to purchase ZEE5 Premium subscription now, you can go to the company’s website or download the mobile app. But you must subscribe to the service by February 28th, 2021.

If you don't want to purchase the ZEE5 Premium subscription directly, you enjoy ZEE5 also if you are a Vodafone Idea or Airtel customer. Vi offers one-year Zee5 subscription with its select prepaid and postpaid plans while Airtel offers a one-time subscription to ZEE5 with its Rs 289 prepaid plan.

ZEE5 is the digital entertainment destination launched by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL). It has content across 12 languages like English, Hindi, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Oriya, Bhojpuri, Gujarati & Punjabi. The platform brings together the best of Originals, Indian and International Movies and TV Shows, Music, Kids content, Cineplays, Live TV and Health and Lifestyle content all in one single destination.

After subscribing, one can binge watch series such as Jeet ki Zid, Abhay, The Forbidden Love, Lal Bazaar, Rangbaaz, Never Kiss Your Best Friend, CodeM, State of Siege, The Final Call and the best of AltBalaji shows library besides a choice of original movies in Hindi, such as Kaagaz, Nail Polish, Yaara, Omerta, London Confidential, Chintu ka Birthday, Pareeksha, Mee Raqsam, Uri to name a few.

Zee5 Premium members can also watch content on five devices at a time. For the benefit of non-Hindi speaking users, there is an extensive library of movies and shows in 11 other languages including Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali and Gujarati.

