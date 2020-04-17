Advertisement

Zee5 Kids streaming service for children launched in India

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 17, 2020 3:33 pm

Latest News

Dubbed as Zee5 Kids, the latest streaming service offers over 4,000 hours of free content.
Zee5, following the footstep of Voot and Disney+ Hostar, has announced its new streaming service dedicated to children. Dubbed as Zee5 Kids, the latest streaming service offers over 4,000 hours of free content. 

 

The company has revealed that the streaming service will be available across nine languages including English, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Bengali, Malayalam, and Bhojpuri. Furthermore, the company says that the latest streaming service will come with a mix of original content and licensed content. For the latter, the company has partnered with Lionsgate and Cosmos Maya. 

 

Coming to the originals, the company has announced three upcoming series including Gadget Guru, Guddu and Bapu. The Gadget Guru series is based on a superhero character, while Guddu is about a fun titular lion and his friends. Lastly, Bapu is a light sitcom and educational series about Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi and “his great deeds”. 

 

Additionally, Zee5 Kids will also help in educating parents on the content slate, features and safety precaution through a mix of blog, challenges, stories and tutorials. Furthermore, it will host live chats with mental health experts, nutritionists and life coach on social media to offer advice to parents to take care of their children. 

 

Commenting on the launch, Zee5's programming head, Aparna Acharekar, said: “We are very excited to share our new offering, Zee5 Kids, a unique and smart confluence of entertainment that is designed to meet the learning needs in a child-safe environment. The product is deliberated to augment the intellectual abilities of children in a fun learning way by providing bespoke content ranging from shows, movies, reality & DIY shows to nursery rhymes in nine languages and across genres. The framework has been securely curated keeping in perspective the use of devices and exposure to unlimited information that kids have these days with digital platforms.”

 

