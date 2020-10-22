Advertisement

Zebronics ZEB-FIT920CH smart fitness band launched for Rs 1699

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : October 22, 2020 4:19 pm

Latest News

ZEB-FIT920CH comes with a heart rate sensor, sleep monitoring, pedometer, customizable watch faces and long battery life.

Zebronics has launched a new fitness band, Zebronics ZEB-FIT920CH in India. It is available for purchase at Amazon for Rs 1699. The fitness tracker ZEB-FIT920CH smartwatch comes with 2 stylish straps in red and black colour.

ZEB-FIT920CH comes with a heart rate sensor, sleep monitoring, pedometer, customizable watch faces and long battery life. The fitness tracker sports a square design display that is rounded at the edges and has a firm strap that provides a comfortable fit.

The smart band also has an option to customize watch faces that can be changed on a regular basis according to your convenience and comes with features that track every step, measure your calories burned and actively monitor your progress.

The fitness tracker smart band with the ZEB-FIT 20 series app does consistent active monitoring. Battery life is rated at 7 hours with normal use and the standby battery life is rated at 30 days.

It has functions like the pedometer that counts the steps, heart rate monitoring, sedentary reminder in case you’ve been sitting too long. Other features include an alarm, call reject, stopwatch, find phone, remote camera shutter and more.

The fitness tracker has multi sports mode tracking such badminton, football, cycling, basketball and skipping.  

Speaking on the launch of the fitness band, Pradeep Doshi, Director – Zebronics India says, “Words like health and immunity have come to the forefront with the pandemic. While people are finding different avenues to stay fit our new fitness band will not only constantly monitor their progress but also blend with their style effortlessly.”

Zebronics ZEB-Juke Bar 9700 Pro Dolby Atmos Soundbar Launched

Zebronics Zeb-Monk wireless neckband earphone with Active Noise Cancellation launched in India

Zebronics launches ZEB-Juke Bar 9400 Pro Dolby 5.1 sound bar range in India

Zebronics ZEB-Juke Bar 9000 soundbar series launched in India

Zebronics launches Zeb-Sound Bomb wireless earphone

Zebronics launches Zeb-Soul wireless neckband earphone for Rs 3499

Latest News from Zebronics

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Mi Watch Color Sports Edition announced with 1.39-inch AMOLED display, 117 sports modes

Best Diwali lightings and smart bulbs from Indian brands

5 Reasons That make The iOS 14 Update A Must Have

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Controversies with OnePlus

Top 5 Controversies with OnePlus

Top 5 Indian OTT Platforms

Top 5 Indian OTT Platforms

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

lava Pulse review

lava Pulse review
Jio 5G, Lava Pulse, Netflix free for 2days

Jio 5G, Lava Pulse, Netflix free for 2days
Best storage solutions from Western Digital and Sandisk

Best storage solutions from Western Digital and Sandisk
Jio 5G smartphone to cost Rs 2500, Jio RS222 pack revised, Xiaomi and Twitter controversy, Paytm Credit Card

Jio 5G smartphone to cost Rs 2500, Jio RS222 pack revised, Xiaomi and Twitter controversy, Paytm Credit Card
Micromax In - Desh Bhakti or Marketing?

Micromax In - Desh Bhakti or Marketing?
Exclusive: Micromax in Series Details

Exclusive: Micromax in Series Details

Latest Picture Story

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Top 10 new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in October 2020

Top cheapest postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi

Top 10 weird gadgets

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies