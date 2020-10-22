Zebronics ZEB-FIT920CH smart fitness band launched for Rs 1699

ZEB-FIT920CH comes with a heart rate sensor, sleep monitoring, pedometer, customizable watch faces and long battery life.

Zebronics has launched a new fitness band, Zebronics ZEB-FIT920CH in India. It is available for purchase at Amazon for Rs 1699. The fitness tracker ZEB-FIT920CH smartwatch comes with 2 stylish straps in red and black colour.



ZEB-FIT920CH comes with a heart rate sensor, sleep monitoring, pedometer, customizable watch faces and long battery life. The fitness tracker sports a square design display that is rounded at the edges and has a firm strap that provides a comfortable fit.



The smart band also has an option to customize watch faces that can be changed on a regular basis according to your convenience and comes with features that track every step, measure your calories burned and actively monitor your progress.



The fitness tracker smart band with the ZEB-FIT 20 series app does consistent active monitoring. Battery life is rated at 7 hours with normal use and the standby battery life is rated at 30 days.



It has functions like the pedometer that counts the steps, heart rate monitoring, sedentary reminder in case you’ve been sitting too long. Other features include an alarm, call reject, stopwatch, find phone, remote camera shutter and more.



The fitness tracker has multi sports mode tracking such badminton, football, cycling, basketball and skipping.



Speaking on the launch of the fitness band, Pradeep Doshi, Director – Zebronics India says, “Words like health and immunity have come to the forefront with the pandemic. While people are finding different avenues to stay fit our new fitness band will not only constantly monitor their progress but also blend with their style effortlessly.”