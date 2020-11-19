Advertisement

YouTube will now quitely run ads on more videos without paying the creator

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : November 19, 2020 1:27 pm

Latest News

According to the newest change in YouTube's terms of service, the company can now run ads on more videos without paying the creator as they are not big enough to be a part of YouTube's partner program.
Advertisement

YouTube on Wednesday, announced a big change to its monetization policy where it will now show ads on more videos but won't give the creators of that video the revenue generated from those ads as they are not a part of the YouTube Partner Program (YPP). 

 

What is YouTube Partner Program? 

 

The YouTube Partner Program (YPP) gives creators greater access to YouTube resources and features like direct access to YouTube's Creator Support team. It also enables revenue sharing from ads being served on the creator's content. 

 

Advertisement

For being a part of the YouTube Partner Program, a creator should accumulate 4,000 total hours of watch time over the period of last 12 months and should also have more than 1,000 subscribers. The creator should also have an AdSense linked account. 

 

What is the new rule? 

 

Currently, if an Ad runs during a video, the creator is given some portion of the revenue generated from those Ads, as they are a part of YPP. But now, according to the new rule, creators who are not a part of YPP “may see ads on some of your videos" as per the streaming company. 

 

The change was reflected in YouTube's terms of service yesterday. Before the rule was implemented, YouTube says that these videos only received ads in certain situations, like if they were monetized by a record label as part of a copyright claim. 

 

YouTube hasn't mentioned how many creators will witness these ads run on their videos without YouTube paying to them, but the company confirmed that channels of all sizes may see ads appear. 

 

Advertising has always been a big business for Google. And with this change, many are describing it as a direct way for earning more cash through ads. The change was also not received well by the YouTube community and many of the creators have took to social media and want the company to withdraw the change. 

YouTube starts 1080p, 4K resolution video streaming on Mobile Networks in India

YouTube introduces new UI for video player along with gestures

YouTube introduces Shorts: A challenge to TikTok

How to transfer playlist from Google Play Music to YouTube Music?

YouTube gets UPI payment support in India

YouTube warns against higher rate of video takedowns during Coronavirus crisis

Latest News from YouTube

You might like this

Tags: Google

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Go SMS Pro is leaking user data, fix still out of sight

Acess Netflix for free on December 5 and 6

Love streaming online but find subscriptions expensive? Let us tell you how to get it free

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services
Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?

Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?
Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo

Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo
Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price
Pubg Coming Back, Whatsapp Payments Starts, YouTube, Oppo A15

Pubg Coming Back, Whatsapp Payments Starts, YouTube, Oppo A15
We are soon coming back on Micromax Smartphones: Indus

We are soon coming back on Micromax Smartphones: Indus

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies