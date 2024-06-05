YouTube Fixes Disappearing Like Button Bug

YouTube is a platform run by content creators and the audience can easily convey their feedback to the creator by liking or disliking the video through two respective buttons for these functions. However, one of these buttons, specifically the like button, recently suffered a bug on YouTube website where the thumbs-up icon would disappear after you clicked on it. This issue has now been fixed by the streaming platform.

The issue came to light when several users on Reddit began posting that the thumbs up icon would just disappear after you’d click on the like button on YouTube website in a browser, leaving an empty grey space. YouTube was quick to acknowledge the issue on a Google support page and confirmed the issue persisted only on YouTube’s web platform and not the app.

”We’re aware that a few of you are having an issue where you don’t see the thumbs up icon showing up beneath some videos. This isn’t working as intended so we’re checking this out now. Note that this is only happening on web, you should still see the icon on mobile!,” the post read.

It further added that the button still works, but the thumbs up icon would just hide. Soon after, the post was updated where it read, “The issue has been fixed. Thanks for your patience!”

Meanwhile, back in April, YouTube began cracking down on ad-blockers. It said that viewers using such third-party ad blockers may “experience buffering issues” or encounter the error, “The following content is not available on this app” when trying to play a video. This would ensure that third-party ad blockers, which are often used on mobile, won’t be able to serve their primary purpose, which is to skip ads on the platform. “We want to emphasize that our terms don’t allow third-party apps to turn off ads because that prevents the creator from being rewarded for viewership”, said YouTube in a post.