YouTube adds HDR support for live streams

YouTube has started supporting HDR quality for live streams and is the first major platform to do so.

Advertisement

YouTube is yet adding another feature to its service. The company is enabling High Dynamic Range (HDR) quality for live streams. The streaming platform has supported HDR quality for recorded videos since 2016 and it is now extending to live streams.

YouTube says that "it is the first major platform to support live HDR". Currently at the time of launch, the platform supports HDR10 and HLG standards and it plans to add support for more in the coming future.

HDR videos have higher contrast, revealing precise, detailed shadows and highlights resulting in an image with more clarity, and which is more vibrant than normal SDR quality videos. The whites appear brighter and blacks appear darker which makes the image more punchy.

Advertisement

Any viewer can watch live streams in HDR on supported devices, including the latest Android mobile devices or the HDR-capable smart TVs or streaming stick.

YouTube says that it plans to add support for more encoders and mobile devices to stream HDR content in the future.

YouTube recently also introduced a new feature where it has started implementing chapters in a video automatically using machine learning. This enables the viewers to quickly skip to the part in which they are most interested in and not have to find it by going through various time stamps.