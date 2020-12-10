Advertisement

YouTube adds HDR support for live streams

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 10, 2020 12:47 pm

Latest News

YouTube has started supporting HDR quality for live streams and is the first major platform to do so.
Advertisement

YouTube is yet adding another feature to its service. The company is enabling High Dynamic Range (HDR) quality for live streams. The streaming platform has supported HDR quality for recorded videos since 2016 and it is now extending to live streams. 

 

YouTube says that "it is the first major platform to support live HDR". Currently at the time of launch, the platform supports HDR10 and HLG standards and it plans to add support for more in the coming future. 

 

HDR videos have higher contrast, revealing precise, detailed shadows and highlights resulting in an image with more clarity, and which is more vibrant than normal SDR quality videos. The whites appear brighter and blacks appear darker which makes the image more punchy. 

 

Advertisement

Any viewer can watch live streams in HDR on supported devices, including the latest Android mobile devices or the HDR-capable smart TVs or streaming stick. 

 

YouTube says that it plans to add support for more encoders and mobile devices to stream HDR content in the future.

 

YouTube recently also introduced a new feature where it has started implementing chapters in a video automatically using machine learning. This enables the viewers to quickly skip to the part in which they are most interested in and not have to find it by going through various time stamps. 

YouTube to automatically add chapters in videos

Airtel is giving free 5GB data to new prepaid customers

Galaxy S21 Series appears in 3D renders full revealing the devices

Spotify to soon add local music streaming support

Latest News from YouTube

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Facebook faces lawsuit to free WhatsApp, Instagram from its control

Google Messages end-to-end encryption rolling out in beta: Reports

Airtel Delhi Half Marathon used technology to keep the fans running from wherever they are, Here is how!

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Nokia and its Promise!

Nokia and its Promise!
Nokia's Next Smartphone?

Nokia's Next Smartphone?
Google Photo Storage and other cloud services

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services
Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?

Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?
Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo

Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo
Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies