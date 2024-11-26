Instagram has added new features for its DMs functionality. As per the latest announcement, you can now create nicknames and share live location in Instagram DMs. Live location-sharing is already available in one of the other Messaging apps by Meta, and that is WhatsApp.

Share live location in Instagram DMs

As per a Meta blog post, you can now share live locations in Instagram DMs for up to 1 hour or PIN a spot on the map to coordinate arrival times and activities or find each other in crowded spaces – which, as per the app, is perfect for concerts, outings, or other gatherings with friends. Live location can only be shared privately in DMs, either in a 1:1 or group chat, will expire after 1 hour,, and is off by default.

When sharing, only those in the specific chat can see your location, and it can’t be forwarded to other chats. You’ll also see an indicator at the top of your chat to ensure you don’t forget that you’re sharing your live location. You can stop sharing your location at any time. Location-sharing features are currently only available in select countries, as per Instagram.

Nicknames in Instagram DMs

Aside from this, you can now customize names across Instagram DMs by adding nicknames for yourself or friends. “Share an inside joke with a nickname, or simplify lengthy usernames so your friends are easier to recognize,” said Meta.

To create a nickname, tap on the chat name at the top of your conversation. Then, tap “Nicknames” and the username of the person you want to add a nickname for in the chat. Nicknames only appear in your DM chats and won’t change your username anywhere else on IG. You can change your nickname at any time and can decide who in a chat is able to change your nickname.

Finally, there are 17 new sticker packs with over 300 stickers to share in your Instagram DMs. You’ll also be able to favorite stickers from your chats, so you can reuse stickers shared by friends or create them with cutouts.



