Xiaomi to launch a Mi 10 variant with Snapdragon 870 SoC

Xiaomi is reportedly looking forward to launch a Snapdragon 870 powered variant of the Mi 10.

Advertisement

Xiaomi is looking forward to launching a new refreshed variant of the Mi 10 (as if 9 other models weren't enough) that should be powered by the latest Snapdragon 870 SoC. The Snapdragon 870 shares a lot of specifications from its predecessor, the Snapdragon 865+.

While the peak speed for the prime core sits at 3.1 Ghz for the Snapdragon 865+, it sits at 3.2 Ghz for the Snapdragon 870. The claims come from Digital Chat Station, a known tipster on Weibo who also seems to have got its hands on the pricing for the new variant.

Advertisement

The all-new Mi 10 is said to be priced at RMB 3,500 in China that approximately translates to Rs 39,500 in the Indian currency.

In recent news related to Xiaomi, the Mi 11 is reported to come in Gray and Blue colours, and in two storage configurations including 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB in India.

The toned-down Mi 11 Lite, on the other hand, is expected to come in 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB storage models and should be offered in Pink, Black, and Blue colour choices.

Xiaomi is also gearing up to launch the pro variant of Mi 11 in China that is expected to sport a different camera sensor than the one seen on Mi 11. It should have a camera with a resolution of 200MP and should also have 120x zooming capabilities.

The display on the Mi 11 Pro should match the one on Mi 11 which is a 6.81-inch 120Hz refresh rate 2K AMOLED display with a resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels and a peak brightness of 1500 nits. The display is HDR10+ certified and is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus. It has a touch response rate of 480Hz.