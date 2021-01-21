Mi 11, Mi 11 Lite Indian Storage Variants tipped ahead of launch

The upcoming Mi 11 and Mi 11 Lite should be offered in 2 and 3 variants respectively, in India.

Xiaomi released the first device in the world to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 but that was in China. It seems like the chinese company is now working towards bringing the device to India along with a lite version, which should be called the Mi 11 Lite.

In a collab between known tipster Ishan Agarwal and 91Mobiles, we now have information regarding the storage variants of both the Mi 11 devices. The Mi 11 is reported to come in Gray and Blue colours, and in two storage configurations including 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB.

The toned-down Mi 11 Lite, on the other hand, is expected to come in 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB storage models and should be offered in Pink, Black, and Blue colour choices.

Mi brand’s marketing lead Sumit Sonal had previously told Indian Express that the company is still discussing which SKUs to bring to the country which should be finalized by the end of January. So we might not have to wait long before the Mi 11 arrives in India.

Mi 11 Specifications

The Xiaomi Mi 11 is equipped with the latest Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with Adreno 660 GPU for the graphical needs. There is a 6.81-inch 120Hz refresh rate 2K AMOLED display with a resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels and a peak brightness of 1500 nits. The display is HDR10+ certified and is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus. It has a touch response rate of 480Hz.

For optimal performance, the device comes with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage. On the camera front, the Mi 11 has a triple camera setup in a square module. The setup consists of a 108MP primary sensor with f/1.85 aperture, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.4 aperture, and a 5MP telephoto-macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. The cameras have support for MEMC video frame technology, OIS, real-time SDR to HDR, and video super-resolution support. For selfies there is a 20MP hole-punch styled camera on the front.

The Mi 11 is backed by a 4600mAh battery with 55W fast charging support, 50W wireless fast charging support and also has support for 10W reverse wireless charging. On the software front, the phone runs on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11. The device has an In-display fingerprint sensor and comes with dual stereo speakers tuned by Harman Kardon.

Mi 11 Lite Specifications (Rumored)

The rumored specifications include a 120Hz IPS LCD display. This also suggests that the device won't have an In-display fingerprint sensor, instead will have a side-mounted one. The device is expected to launch sometime in March.

For the internals, the device will be powered by the Snapdragon 732G which will make it the only device in the Mi 11 lineup that won't support 5G connectivity. The device should have 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

For the cameras, the Mi 11 Lite is expected to come with a triple camera setup including a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP macro lens. For the selfies, it should have a 16MP shooter.







