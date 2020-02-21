Xiaomi to introduce new earphones with HD Audio on February 25

The Xiaomi earphones are likely to compete with Realme Buds 2

After recently launching the Mi Outdoor Bluetooth speaker and Mi Toothbrush in India recently, Xiaomi India has now announced that it will be launching its new earphones on February 25 in India.



The company revealed this new on its official Twitter handle. The tweet reads, “Perfectly balanced sound with twice the drive.#HDAudio unveiling on 25th February." Xiaomi has also posted a teaser 10-second video that shows a glimpse of the product with a braided cable with a tagline saying, “electrifying sound experience.”



The company has not revealed any details about the upcoming product launch on February 25. The earphones are likely to compete with Realme Buds 2 headphones. Realme Buds 2 are priced at Rs 599 and come with an 11.2mm audio driver unit with sound quality and bass tuning based on a Dynamic Bass Boost solution. The earphones feature a tangle-free Kevlar braided cable with built-in magnets and a 3-button remote control.



Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 toothbrush is priced at Rs 1,299. It comes with magnetic levitation sonic motor that it claims generates 31,000-time vibrations in one minute and a torque of 230-gram force centimetres(gf.cm). The design of the Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 makes it easier to reach all gaps and corners of the mouth to remove plaque.



Mi Outdoor Bluetooth speaker is priced at Rs 1,399 and itis equipped with 5W power output and it comes with IPX5 rating against splashes and spills for water resistance. It is compatible with both iOS and Android devices. The built-in passive radiator effectively enhances the low-frequency sound effect, bringing in perfect sound texture and completely submerging you in brilliant sound quality. The Diaphragm is made up of Canadian long fibre film with a perfect damping system that restrains the vibration and makes the sound more natural and clear.