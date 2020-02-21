  • 17:17 Feb 21, 2020

Advertisement

Xiaomi to introduce new earphones with HD Audio on February 25

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 21, 2020 3:36 pm

Latest News

The Xiaomi earphones are likely to compete with Realme Buds 2
Advertisement

After recently launching the Mi Outdoor Bluetooth speaker and Mi Toothbrush in India recently, Xiaomi India has now announced that it will be launching its new earphones on February 25 in India.

The company revealed this new on its official Twitter handle. The tweet reads, “Perfectly balanced sound with twice the drive.#HDAudio unveiling on 25th February." Xiaomi  has also posted a teaser 10-second video that shows a glimpse of the product with a braided cable with a tagline saying, “electrifying sound experience.”

The company has not revealed any details about the upcoming product launch on February 25. The earphones are likely to compete with Realme Buds 2 headphones. Realme Buds 2  are priced at Rs 599 and come with an 11.2mm audio driver unit with sound quality and bass tuning based on a Dynamic Bass Boost solution. The earphones feature a tangle-free Kevlar braided cable with built-in magnets and a 3-button remote control.

Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 toothbrush is priced at Rs 1,299. It comes with magnetic levitation sonic motor that it claims generates 31,000-time vibrations in one minute and a torque of 230-gram force centimetres(gf.cm). The design of the Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 makes it easier to reach all gaps and corners of the mouth to remove plaque.

Mi Outdoor Bluetooth speaker is priced at Rs 1,399 and itis equipped with 5W power output and it comes with IPX5 rating against splashes and spills for water resistance. It is compatible with both iOS and Android devices. The built-in passive radiator effectively enhances the low-frequency sound effect, bringing in perfect sound texture and completely submerging you in brilliant sound quality. The Diaphragm is made up of Canadian long fibre film with a perfect damping system that restrains the vibration and makes the sound more natural and clear.

Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker launched in India for Rs 1399

Xiaomi to introduce an electric toothbrush in India on February 20, Mi Electric Toothbrush expected

Xiaomi Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 launched in India for Rs 1,299

Latest News from Xiaomi

You might like this

Tags: Xiaomi

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Syska launches 4 in 1 Quartet LED bulb for Rs 350

Lenovo launches HD116 wireless headphones for Rs 2,499

HiFuture launches FlyBuds True Wireless Earbuds with touch controls for Rs 2499

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones based on Mediatek Chipset

Top 5 smartphones based on Mediatek Chipset

Top 5 laser printers you can buy!

Top 5 laser printers you can buy!

Top 5 soundbars that you can buy

Top 5 soundbars that you can buy

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Motorola Razr Unboxing and 1st Impression

Motorola Razr Unboxing and 1st Impression
Why did Ather Take a U Turn

Why did Ather Take a U Turn
Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?

Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?
Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

Latest Picture Story

Tecno Camon 15 Pro: Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Top Features

Top 10 interesting facts about PUBG

Realme C3: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: 12 Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies