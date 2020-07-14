Advertisement

Xiaomi rolls out wrong update for Mi A3 smartphone, creates problem for users

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 14, 2020 11:28 am

Latest News

The brand has rolled out a Mexican firmware update to the global variant of the Mi A3 smartphone.
Advertisement

Xiaomi recently started pushing a new update to its Android One smartphone, the Mi A3. However, it turns out that the brand rolled out the wrong firmware update for the Mi A3 smartphone in India and globally. 

 

The brand has rolled out a Mexican firmware update to the global variant of the Mi A3 smartphone. Multiple users reported that their smartphone is acting weird after the update. “Got a random 1.4GB update from @XiaomiIndia on my #mia3. Now my sim card isn't getting detected and when I boot my phone, there's some telcel written. Language has changed to some other. @MiIndiaSupport help. Can't make or receive calls. What kind of joke is this?” one user said on Twitter. 

 

Users are reporting that their units are facing numerous problems since they have updated their phones with the latest build. The build comes with version V11.0.3.0.QFQMXTC and it is around 1.4GB in size. Users are reporting that their secondary SIM is not working after the update. Furthermore, there is Telcel animation when the phone reboots. This is because the update rolled out by Xiaomi was for Mexican carrier Telcel exclusive Mi A3 smartphone.

 

Advertisement

The company has acknowledged the problem and it has advised users to not update their smartphone with the latest build. “We are aware of the software update issue on a few Mi A3 devices. On further investigation, we have identified it to be a technical issue due to which a software update not meant for Indian users, was shared inadvertently. This issue has been fixed already from our side and our technical teams are working on a recovery solution that will be rolled out soon,” the company said in a statement.

 

Xiaomi Mi A3 starts receiving Android 10 update for the third time

Xiaomi rolls out Android 10 update for Mi A3 for the fourth time

Xiaomi Mi A3 Android 10 update starts rolling out in India

Latest News from Xiaomi

You might like this

Tags: Xiaomi

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

LG Aristo 5 announced with dual camera setup and Android 10

Realme 125W fast charging technology to launch on July 16

Realme C11 Launching in India Today Live Updates: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Features and Specifications

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

CBSE results announced, Google for India, Lava Design for India, Spark 5 Pro, Redmi Note 9 and more

CBSE results announced, Google for India, Lava Design for India, Spark 5 Pro, Redmi Note 9 and more
Flagship Smartphones vs Lite versions, Is quality in cheap TWS earphones compromised?

Flagship Smartphones vs Lite versions, Is quality in cheap TWS earphones compromised?
Smartphones that show ad dangerous, Boat ProGear Launched, CBSE, Facebook and more

Smartphones that show ad dangerous, Boat ProGear Launched, CBSE, Facebook and more
Lava Z61 Pro launched, Poco Controversy, Sony Pocket Ac, Jio Fiber, Airtel Thanks

Lava Z61 Pro launched, Poco Controversy, Sony Pocket Ac, Jio Fiber, Airtel Thanks
Poco and its Controversies

Poco and its Controversies
Asus Rog Phone 3 Launch date, Oneplus Nord launch, Flipkart 2GUD, Dell XPS 15, PLAYGO T44

Asus Rog Phone 3 Launch date, Oneplus Nord launch, Flipkart 2GUD, Dell XPS 15, PLAYGO T44

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies