Xiaomi rolls out wrong update for Mi A3 smartphone, creates problem for users

The brand has rolled out a Mexican firmware update to the global variant of the Mi A3 smartphone.

Xiaomi recently started pushing a new update to its Android One smartphone, the Mi A3. However, it turns out that the brand rolled out the wrong firmware update for the Mi A3 smartphone in India and globally.

The brand has rolled out a Mexican firmware update to the global variant of the Mi A3 smartphone. Multiple users reported that their smartphone is acting weird after the update. “Got a random 1.4GB update from @XiaomiIndia on my #mia3. Now my sim card isn't getting detected and when I boot my phone, there's some telcel written. Language has changed to some other. @MiIndiaSupport help. Can't make or receive calls. What kind of joke is this?” one user said on Twitter.

Users are reporting that their units are facing numerous problems since they have updated their phones with the latest build. The build comes with version V11.0.3.0.QFQMXTC and it is around 1.4GB in size. Users are reporting that their secondary SIM is not working after the update. Furthermore, there is Telcel animation when the phone reboots. This is because the update rolled out by Xiaomi was for Mexican carrier Telcel exclusive Mi A3 smartphone.

The company has acknowledged the problem and it has advised users to not update their smartphone with the latest build. “We are aware of the software update issue on a few Mi A3 devices. On further investigation, we have identified it to be a technical issue due to which a software update not meant for Indian users, was shared inadvertently. This issue has been fixed already from our side and our technical teams are working on a recovery solution that will be rolled out soon,” the company said in a statement.