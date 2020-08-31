Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G tipped to launch in India soon

Redmi K30 5G was launched with Redmi K30 in December last year in China.

Xiaomi recently launched Redmi 9 in India and now will be launching Redmi 9A on September 2 as well. Now Redmi K30 5G is ALSO reported to be launched in India soon.



As per a report by Pricebaba, in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal, the Redmi K30 5G may be launched in India possibly with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. The phone might be the first Redmi phone with 5G support in the country.



To recall, Redmi K30 5G was launched with Redmi K30 in December last year in China. The Redmi K30 was launched in India in February as the Poco X2.



Further as per the report, Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G will come in three variants - 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB. In China, the Redmi K30 5G also came in 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage which may not be launched in India. The smartphone could be offered in Frost White and Mist Purple colours in the country.



Redmi K30 5G specifications and features



Redmi K30 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G chipset. The smartphone also has Adreno 620 GPU. It features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolutions, 120Hz refresh rate along with HDR 10, 20:9 aspect ratio, 91 percent screen-to-body ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.



The Redmi K30 5G is equipped with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX686 lens with f/1.89 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field of view, f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 5-megapixel macro lens. For the front, it has a dual-selfie camera with a 20-megapixel primary lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor.



It has a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. The phone runs on Android 10 with company’s custom MIUI 11 running on top of it.