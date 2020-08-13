Advertisement

Xiaomi pledges 2,500 smartphones to children worst affected by pandemic

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : August 13, 2020 2:01 pm

Xiaomi's new efforts will be carried out by the company's retail and distribution partners in India.
On the occasion of 74th Independence Day, Xiaomi has today announced to pledge 2500 brand new smartphones worth INR 2 Crores to children from communities that are worst affected by the pandemic.

Xiaomi’s new efforts will be carried out by the company’s retail and distribution partners in India. The company’s 2500 plus strong exclusive retail network will come together to donate these 2500+ smartphones under this initiative.

This is in continuation of the efforts undertaken by Mi’s Retail & Distribution partners in stepping up to contribute to the society. In the recent past, Mi’s partners have helped over 2 lakh families affected by the COVID Lockdown and supported over 10,000 families impacted by Cyclone Amphan besides actively supporting the needy.

Mi India has partnered with Teach For India, to ensure that the children can avail these smartphones for online learning and education.  With schools going online due to lockdown, thousands of students have been unable to attend classes. The partnership will ensure that these brand-new smartphones can be used by children to access online classes, ensuring continuity in their education.

Speaking on the partnership, Muralikrishnan B, Chief Operating Officer at Mi India said, “At Mi India, we have always believed in making technology accessible to every Indian. We are very grateful to our retail partners who have come together with Mi India to pledge the 2500+ smartphones under this initiative. Children’s education is a cause we will continue to work towards.”

Sandeep Rai, Chief of City Operations at Teach for India said, “The pandemic has threatened the very moral and social fabric of the nation. The dynamics of education have changed especially for under-resourced communities. Teach For India is adapting a new approach, blended learning, which has the potential to change the way children across India learn. We are extremely delighted to partner with Mi India and are thankful to them for stepping forward to empower these students to get the right tools for education.”

