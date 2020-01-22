Xiaomi once again trolls Realme by calling it ‘copycat’, Realme loses its market share

Realme is facing a tough time as it has loose almost 50 per cent of market share during the festive season last year.

Xiaomi has once again taken a pot shot at its rival, Realme with a new post on Twitter. Xiaomi has mocked Realme by calling it a ‘CopyCat’ brand. Furthermore, Realme is facing a tough time as it has loose almost 50 per cent of market share during the festive season last year.

C Manmohan, the Head of Online Partner Sales at Xiaomi India has shared a video on its Twitter handle trolling Realme. In this tweet, Manmohan calls Realme a ‘CopyCat’ brand. The tweet reads, “One of our fans sent this hilarious video about the #CopyCat brand. Fans sab jaante hain. I would say this to our friends - "Copying can only take you this far!"#नकल छोड़ो! थोड़ी अपनी #अकल लगाओ!”

Coming to the video, it is a short video from an episode of Mr. Bean. The actor is basically trying to copy answers from his bench mate during an exam. The video shows how Realme is copying the Redmi brand starting from 64MP quad-camera phone, marketing slogans and even its payments services.

This is not the first time, Xiaomi has called Realme a Copy cat brand. Manu recently took a jab on Realme on introducing ads in its latest operating system. He tweeted, “Funny! A copy-cat brand mocks us. Later this brand brings ads & some ppl start blaming us. Most brands push ads but only Xiaomi is bashed. Because we've been transparent about our business model.”

Meanwhile, Realme has lost a lot of market share after the festive season from September till November 2019. The company was able to capture a market share of 16.74 per cent in September, but it drastically declined in October and November with 9.33 per cent and 8.23 per cent market share respectively, as per recent IDC data.

With this, Realme is now currently at the bottom of the top five smartphone brand list. Xiaomi managed to hold its first spot with healthy growth in the said period, while Samsung stood second. Vivo and Oppo were positioned at the third and fourth position.

