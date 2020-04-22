Xiaomi MIUI 12: Updates so far

Xiaomi is all set to release the new version of its custom skin- MIUI 12 and it brings along a slew of new features.

Advertisement

The Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi is all set to launch the version of its Android skin, MIUI 12 in China on April 27th. The company has started sharing the features that this new Skin will bring along with itself.

Dark Mode

Advertisement

MIUI 12 will come with a new dark mode called Dark Mode 2.0. First launched in 2019, the dark mode currently is available in 42 built-in apps and 20 common apps.

Currently several third-party applications now support non-linear colour invert algorithm that can accurately identify interface elements, and dynamically inverts colours for each interface object automatically. A new algorithm based on Lab, HSV colour space and inverse colour adaptation will provide wider and more natural colours.

The new Dark Mode 2.0 has the ability to automatically adjust the contrast. While in dark mode, screen brightness is automatically adjusted to follow Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) to meet the colour, high contrast colour selection and contents are sharper in a bright environment. In low light conditions, brightness and contrast will be adjusted accordingly.

Font weight

The Dar Mode 2.0 will now also affect the system font-weight. The Drak Mode 2.0 will now dynamically adjust the font weight in order to reduce glare and blur and will reset to the normal font-weight in brighter environments.

Dynamic wallpaper

This new update also brings smart wallpaper dimming. This new feature dims your wallpapers to the pixel level while stimulating the ambient light and darkness of the real world outside.

New Navigation and gestures

According to leaks, the new UI will have a more refined gesture and navigation interface. The bottom control buttons will look more polished and you can expect the iPhone like “Bar” at the bottom with some new gestures to go along.

Camera UI

MIUI 12 will bring along a revamped camera interface. This will complement the new hardware changes such as high-resolution sensors.

New Notification system

The new MIUI 12 will also bring an all-new notification system. The interface will be completely revamped and will be mode more appealing. Users will have more control along with new fonts.

System-Level changes

MIUI 12 will bring in a slew of system-wide UI changes. These also point towards possible health services.

Ad services

MIUI has a reputation for being pesky with system ads. MIUI 12 will now supposedly bring in new optimizations. It is a possibility that users might get an option to disable ads altogether.

Xiaomi recently announced the launch of the MI 10 youth edition which will debut the MIUI 10. For other Mi Phones, MIUI 12 is expected to roll out in December.