Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones Air 2 Pro announced with active noise cancellation

Xiaomi has announced the launch of its latest wireless earbuds in China. Dubbed as Mi True Wireless Earphones Air 2 Pro, the wearable is priced at 699 Yuan (Rs 7,590 approx.)



The Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones Air 2 Pro is available in Black colour option.



Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones Air 2 Pro features in-ear design with S, M, L and XL buds which is said to fit the ear canal. They come with Bluetooth 5.0 to connect with Android and iOS devices. The wireless earbuds come with 12mm dynamic drivers and LCP liquid crystal composite diaphragm.



The earphones come with touch controls for volume and to change tracks. It comes with Active noise cancellation up to 35dB, transparent mode, 3 microphone call noise reduction.



The earbuds come with a battery life of up to 28 hours of music playback with the charging case, 7 hours of standalone playback without ANC and 5 hours with ANC. The earbuds also support fast charging and Qi wireless charging.



It is loaded with an infrared sensor for intelligent wear detection. that automatically detects when the earbuds are removed.