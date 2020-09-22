Advertisement

Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 3i with 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh capacities launched in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : September 22, 2020 12:57 pm

Xiaomi has today launched its new powerbanks in India. The product comes in 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh capacities priced at Rs 899 and Rs 1,499 respectively.

The 10000mAh Mi Power Bank 3i comes in Midnight  Black and Metallic Blue colours and is available from Amazon.in and mi.com. The 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 3i comes in Sandstone Black colour and is available from Amazon.in and mi.com.

Both the power banks are ‘Made in India’, The 20000mAh model has triple port output, while the 10000mAh model has dual port input. The 10000mAh Mi Power Bank 3i supports 18W and 10W fast-charging that take approximately 4 hours and 6 hours, respectively to charge multiple devices and the power bank itself.

The 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 3i supports 18W and 10W fast-charging that take approximately 6.9 hours and 6 hours respectively.

Both the powerbanks feature 12 layers of Advanced Circuit Protection. There is a low-power mode that can be activated by pressing the power button twice, to charge devices like Mi Band and Mi Bluetooth headset. Both these have Dual USB-A ports, USB Type-C, micro USB port, four LED lights.

The 10000mAh Mi Power Bank 3i dimensions are 147.8 x 73.2 x 15.3mm and its weight is 251 grams while the 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 3i dimensions are 150.6×72.2 x 26.3mm and it weighs 435 grams.
 

