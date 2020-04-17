Advertisement

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite likely to launch in May

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 17, 2020 6:27 pm

Latest News

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite will feature Snapdragon 730G processor and a Penta camera setup.
Xiaomi is working on a lighter version of the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 which will be dubbed as Mi Note 10 Lite. Now the phone will reportedly be launched in May.



The upcoming Xiaomi phone with model number M2002F4LG was recently certified by the NBTC certification body of Thailand. It revealed that the M2002F4LG phone will arrive in the market as Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite. Apart from NBTC, the Xiaomi smartphone also appeared on FCC revealing Snapdragon 730G processor and a Penta camera setup.

The phone with model number M2002F4LI also received BIS certification recently hinting at India launch.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite is expected to arrive with a penta-lens system that includes a 64-megapixel, 5-megapixel lens, a 2-megapixel lens and a pair of 8-megapixel sensors. The Mi Note 10 Lite will reportedly house a 16-megapixel front camera.

The handset is expected to house a 6.47-inch full HD+ display with a dot-notch and in-screen fingerprint reader. It will reportedly be backed up by a 5,260mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging. It will have Android 10 out of the box.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10, Mi Note 10 Pro launched with 108MP Penta Camera, Snapdragon 730G

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 teased to launch in India soon

Latest News from Xiaomi

