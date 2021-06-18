Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite colour variants revealed ahead of June 22 launch

Mi 11 Lite Flipkart availability has already been confirmed.

Xiaomi will be launching the Mi 11 Lite smartphone in India on June 22. Now ahead of the launch, the Mi 11 Lite colour variants have been revealed by the company.

The colour variants have been revealed by Xiaomi India on its Twitter handle. As per the tweet, the Mi 11 Lite will come in Tuscany Coral, Jazz Blue, and Vinyl Black colour options.

Mi 11 Lite Flipkart availability has already been confirmed before. It is claimed by the company to be the slimmest and lightest smartphone of 2021 measuring 6.8mm in thickness and weighing 157 grams.

Mi 11 Lite: Specifications

The Mi 11 Lite 4G features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 800 nits, 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10 certification. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 732G processor. The device ships with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Mi 11 Lite 5G has a triple rear camera setup including a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video chats.

The Mi 11 Lite has a 4,250mAh battery with 33W fast charging and comes with dual stereo speakers. Connectivity options on the Mi 11 Lite 5G include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging.