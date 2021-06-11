Advertisement

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite listed on Flipkart ahead of launch in India on June 22

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 11, 2021 1:12 pm

The Flipkart listing also confirms that Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite will be 6.8mm thick and will weigh 157 grams.

Xiaomi will be launching the Mi 11 Lite smartphone in India on June 22. Now ahead of the launch, the Mi 11 Lite Flipkart availability has been confirmed.

 

The e-commerce platform has created a dedicated microsite of the upcoming smartphone along with a short teaser video. It is claimed by the company to be the slimmest and lightest smartphone of 2021 measuring 6.8mm in thickness and weighing 157 grams.

 



 

Xiaomi had announced the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G and Mi 11 Lite 5G in global markets in March this year. It is priced at 299 euros (approx. Rs 25,600) in Europe and comes in Black, Pink, and Blue colours.

 

As of now, the company has not specifically revealed if it’s launching Mi 11 Lite 5G or Mi 11 Lite 4G variant or both, but from various teasers, the company is going to launch only the 4G variant in the Indian market.

 

As of now, the company has not specifically revealed if it's launching Mi 11 Lite 5G or Mi 11 Lite 4G variant or both, but from various teasers, the company is going to launch only the 4G variant in the Indian market.

 

It will be the fourth phone in the Mi 11 series for the Indian market after Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro.

 

Mi 11 Lite: Specifications

 

The Mi 11 Lite 4G features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with peak brightness of 800 nits, 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10 certification. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 732G processor. The device ships with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

 

The Mi 11 Lite 5G has a triple rear camera setup including a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video chats.

 

The Mi 11 Lite has a 4,250mAh battery with 33W fast charging and comes with dual stereo speakers. Connectivity options on the Mi 11 Lite 5G include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

