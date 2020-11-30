Xiaomi Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro tipped to be announced in January

The Xiaomi Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro are expected to sport the upcoming Snapdragon 875.

Xiaomi is reported to announce Mi 11 series in January. The series is said to include Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro flagship smartphones.



The Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro flagship phones went official in February this year but they received an official announcement at last year's Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit. Now a tipster from China has claimed that the successor to the Mi 10 series will be announced in January next year.



Qualcomm is tomorrow expected to announce its latest 5G chipsets at its annual Snapdragon Summit, including the next flagship, Snapdragon 875. Xiaomi is likely to make an announcement for the Mi 11 series at Qualcomm event.



Qualcomm recently confirmed that Xiaomi co-founder and CEO Lei Jun will attend the Snapdragon Tech Summit 2020. The Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro are expected to sport the upcoming Snapdragon 875.



Both Xiaomi Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro are speculated to run on Android 11. The Mi 11 is also said to come with a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera sensor with a 0.8μm pixel size. There are speculations that the Mi 11 may support 100W fast charging, whereas the Pro model could be equipped with 120W fast charging support.

As per a recent leak, Mi 11 series will come with some advanced settings enhancing video and image quality. The screenshot of the internal beta firmware of MIUI 12 showed that the phone will include MEMC support, real-time SDR to HDR, and super resolution that debuted on OPPO’s Find X2 flagship series earlier this year.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro is said to sport display with QHD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. It will be an upgrade over the Mi 10 Pro which comes with a 1080p resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate. The phone will retain the curved edges that featured on the Mi 10 and Mi 10T series earlier and the screen will have a punch-hole placed at the upper-left corner.