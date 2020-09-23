Advertisement

Xiaomi Mi 10T series set to debut on September 30

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : September 23, 2020 12:52 pm

Xiaomi is said to be launching Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro and Mi 10T Lite smartphones in the Mi 10T series.

Xiaomi has announced that it will launch the Mi 10T series of the smartphones in an online event on September 30. The company is said to be launching Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro and Mi 10T Lite smartphones in the Mi 10T series.

The announcement was made by the official Xiaomi Twitter handle. The event will start at 2PM CEST (5:30PM IST) and will be live-streamed on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and on Mi.com.

The Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro are expected to come with punch hole displays and high refresh rates. The Mi 10T Pro has been rumoured to sport a 144 Hz LCD display. They are said to be powered by Snapdragon 865 processors coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Both the phones are said to pack 5000mAh battery with fast-charging support. The phones might come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Xiaomi Mi 10T

The Mi 10T Pro will feature a triple camera system with a 108-megapixel primary rear camera while the Mi 10T will have a 64-megapixel sensor. The Mi 10T Lite is expected to be the first phone to be powered by the Snapdragon 765G 5G processor. The key specs of the Mi 10T Lite smartphone are not known at the moment.

As per leaks, the Mi 10T Pro will be priced at 699 Euros in the European markets.

Latest Smartphones
