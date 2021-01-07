Advertisement

Xiaomi Mi 10i first sale to be held in India today

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : January 07, 2021 10:50 am

Latest News

Xiaomi Mi 10i comes in Pacific Sunrise, Atlantic Blue, and Midnight Black colour options.
Advertisement

Xiaomi Mi 10i was launched in India earlier this week. Now the phone will go on sale for the first time in the country today.

 

The sale will start exclusively for Amazon Prime members at 12 P.M today. For non-Prime members, the Mi 10i sale in India will start on January 8 via Amazon, Mi.com, and offline stores.

Advertisement

 

The Mi 10i is priced at Rs 20,999 for the 6GB + 64GB store variant, Rs 21,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage option and the 8GB + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs 23,999. The phone comes in Pacific Sunrise, Atlantic Blue, and Midnight Black colour options.

 

Launch offers include flat Rs 2000 discount for ICICI Bank Credit Cards and EMI on mi.com and Amazon India.

 

Xiaomi Mi 10i Specifications

 

Xiaomi Mi 10i features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 450 nits brightness and refresh rate of 120Hz and touch sampling rate of 240hz. Underneath, it runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot.

 

Xiaomi Mi 10i packs a 4,820mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and it runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11. The smartphone offers a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and an IR sensor. It comes with IP53 rating and rubberised ports to protect against any accidental spills.

 

The phone sports a quad-camera set-up on the back with a combination of 108MP camera which is the Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor that was unveiled in September earlier this year. Other sensors include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, the Mi 10i houses a 16MP front-facing camera.

 

Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C. The phones measure 165.38×76.8×9.0mm and the weight is 214 grams

Xiaomi Mi 10i with 108MP camera to launch in India on January 5

Xiaomi Mi 10i confirmed to be Amazon exclusive ahead of official launch on January 5

Xiaomi Mi 10i confirmed to come in Sunrise colour variant ahead of January 5 launch

Xiaomi Mi 10i launched in India at a starting price of Rs 20,999

Latest News from Xiaomi

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro receive new OxygenOS update in India

Nokia 6.3/6.4 renders leaked online revealing design

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Report Card 2020: Micromax, Lava, Karbonn

Report Card 2020: Micromax, Lava, Karbonn
Report Card 2020: Vivo

Report Card 2020: Vivo
Report card 2020: Oppo

Report card 2020: Oppo
Realme: Report Card 2020

Realme: Report Card 2020
Report Card 2020 OnePlus: Hits and Misses!

Report Card 2020 OnePlus: Hits and Misses!
Report Card 2020: Apple

Report Card 2020: Apple

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies