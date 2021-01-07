Xiaomi Mi 10i first sale to be held in India today

Xiaomi Mi 10i comes in Pacific Sunrise, Atlantic Blue, and Midnight Black colour options.

Xiaomi Mi 10i was launched in India earlier this week. Now the phone will go on sale for the first time in the country today.

The sale will start exclusively for Amazon Prime members at 12 P.M today. For non-Prime members, the Mi 10i sale in India will start on January 8 via Amazon, Mi.com, and offline stores.

The Mi 10i is priced at Rs 20,999 for the 6GB + 64GB store variant, Rs 21,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage option and the 8GB + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs 23,999. The phone comes in Pacific Sunrise, Atlantic Blue, and Midnight Black colour options.

Launch offers include flat Rs 2000 discount for ICICI Bank Credit Cards and EMI on mi.com and Amazon India.

Xiaomi Mi 10i Specifications

Xiaomi Mi 10i features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 450 nits brightness and refresh rate of 120Hz and touch sampling rate of 240hz. Underneath, it runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot.

Xiaomi Mi 10i packs a 4,820mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and it runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11. The smartphone offers a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and an IR sensor. It comes with IP53 rating and rubberised ports to protect against any accidental spills.

The phone sports a quad-camera set-up on the back with a combination of 108MP camera which is the Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor that was unveiled in September earlier this year. Other sensors include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, the Mi 10i houses a 16MP front-facing camera.

Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C. The phones measure 165.38×76.8×9.0mm and the weight is 214 grams