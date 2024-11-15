Xiaomi HyperOS 2 Rollout Schedule Revealed: Check Supported Devices

Xiaomi HyperOS 2 rollout schedule was revealed by the Chinese smartphone maker, suggesting that the first set of supported devices will begin receiving the update as soon as later this month. The schedule also includes tablets and wearables from the brand, and not just smartphones.

In a post on X, Xiaomi detailed that it will roll out its Android 15-based HyperOS 2 aoftware update globally starting this month. HyperOS 2 rollout schedule confirms that the first set of phones to get the software update in November include the Xiaomi 14T series, Xiaomi 14 series, Xiaomi Mix Flip, and the Redmi Note 13 series. Some Poco devices, including Poco F6 Pro, Poco X6 Pro, Poco X6, and the Poco M6 Pro, will also receive HyperOS 2 this month.

Furthermore, it will also be rolled out for the Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro 12.4 and the Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro in November itself. In December 2024, the devices that will receive the update include:

Xiaomi 13 Ultra

Redmi K50i

POCO F6

Xiaomi 13 Pro

Redmi 13

POCO M6

Xiaomi 13

Redmi 13C

POCO F5 Pro

Xiaomi 13T

Redmi 13C 5G

POCO C75

Xiaomi 13 Lite

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G

POCO C65

Xiaomi 12T Pro

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

POCO X5 Pro 5G

Xiaomi 12T

Redmi Note 12

POCO F5

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Redmi Note 12 5G

POCO X4 GT

Xiaomi 12

Redmi Note 12S

POCO F4 GT

Mi 11 Ultra

Redmi 12 5G

Mi 11

Redmi 12

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

As for tablets receiving HyperOS 2 in December 2024, the list includes:

Xiaomi Pad 6

Redmi Pad Pro 5G

Redmi Pad Pro

Redmi Pad SE 8.7 4G

Redmi Pad SE 8.7

Redmi Pad SE

Poco Pad

It is unclear whether this rollout schedule also applies for India, as some smartphones which are also confirmed to receive the update are missing from the list (for instance: Xiaomi 14 CIVI).

HyperOS 2 comes preloaded on the Xiaomi 15 series, and offers a slew of new features, such as Hypercore with new Dynamic Memory and Storage 2.0, AI-Powered Lock Screen, dynamic effects across home screens, 3D real-time weather, Xiaomi HyperConnect, Xiaomi HyperAI, and much more.