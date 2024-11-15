Xiaomi HyperOS 2 Rollout Schedule Revealed: Check Supported Devices

Xiaomi HyperOS 2 rollout schedule was revealed by the Chinese smartphone maker, suggesting that the first set of supported devices will begin receiving the update as soon as later this month. The schedule also includes tablets and wearables from the brand, and not just smartphones.
In a post on X, Xiaomi detailed that it will roll out its Android 15-based HyperOS 2 aoftware update globally starting this month. HyperOS 2 rollout schedule confirms that the first set of phones to get the software update in November include the Xiaomi 14T series, Xiaomi 14 series, Xiaomi Mix Flip, and the Redmi Note 13 series. Some Poco devices, including Poco F6 Pro, Poco X6 Pro, Poco X6, and the Poco M6 Pro, will also receive HyperOS 2 this month.
Furthermore, it will also be rolled out for the Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro 12.4 and the Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro in November itself. In December 2024, the devices that will receive the update include:
- Xiaomi 13 Ultra
- Redmi K50i
- POCO F6
- Xiaomi 13 Pro
- Redmi 13
- POCO M6
- Xiaomi 13
- Redmi 13C
- POCO F5 Pro
- Xiaomi 13T
- Redmi 13C 5G
- POCO C75
- Xiaomi 13 Lite
- Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G
- POCO C65
- Xiaomi 12T Pro
- Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
- POCO X5 Pro 5G
- Xiaomi 12T
- Redmi Note 12
- POCO F5
- Xiaomi 12 Pro
- Redmi Note 12 5G
- POCO X4 GT
- Xiaomi 12
- Redmi Note 12S
- POCO F4 GT
- Mi 11 Ultra
- Redmi 12 5G
- Mi 11
- Redmi 12
- Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
As for tablets receiving HyperOS 2 in December 2024, the list includes:
- Xiaomi Pad 6
- Redmi Pad Pro 5G
- Redmi Pad Pro
- Redmi Pad SE 8.7 4G
- Redmi Pad SE 8.7
- Redmi Pad SE
- Poco Pad
It is unclear whether this rollout schedule also applies for India, as some smartphones which are also confirmed to receive the update are missing from the list (for instance: Xiaomi 14 CIVI).
HyperOS 2 comes preloaded on the Xiaomi 15 series, and offers a slew of new features, such as Hypercore with new Dynamic Memory and Storage 2.0, AI-Powered Lock Screen, dynamic effects across home screens, 3D real-time weather, Xiaomi HyperConnect, Xiaomi HyperAI, and much more.