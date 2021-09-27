Xiaomi CIVI announced with 120Hz display, 64MP triple cameras, Snapdragon 778G SoC

Xiaomi has today announced the company’s first CIVI branded smartphone in China. The Xiaomi CIVI has a Snapdragon 778G SoC, a triple camera setup, Android 11 and a 5000mAh battery.

Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability.

Xiaomi CIVI price

The Xiaomi phone is priced at RMB 2,599 (approx. Rs 29,630) for the base 8GB + 128GB option. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB configurations are priced at RMB 2,799 (approx. Rs 31,914) and RMB 3,199 (approx. Rs 36,480) respectively.

It comes in Shiny Black, Lighty Blue and Peach colours. As of now, there is no information about its international availability.

Specifications

The phone features a 6.55-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. Further, the display comes with 120Hz refresh rate, 10-bit colour panel, and HDR10+ support. Xiaomi CIVI packs the Snapdragon 778G processor under the hood It has 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. It has a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens with a 120-degree FOV, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, the device uses a 32-megapixel shooter.

As for software, the handset runs MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11. There’s also a 4500mAh battery with support for 55W fast charging. It includes an in display fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well.

The phone supports 5G, dual-SIM, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. In terms of audio, the Xiaomi CIVI is equipped with dual stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos.