iQOO Neo 7 Pro India launch teased

iQOO is all set to launch a new smartphone in India, which should be the Neo 7 Pro, according to a teaser released by the CEO of iQOO India. A set of specifications for a smartphone called iQOO Neo 7T were leaked a week ago. However, it could be possible that these specifications are for the Neo 7 Pro.

The teaser was released by Nipun Marya, CEO of iQOO India, on Twitter. The teaser suggests the moniker of the smartphone, which should be the iQOO Neo 7 Pro and confirms it will launch in India soon. It should be superior to the iQOO Neo 7 which debuted in India back February of this year.

As mentioned, iQOO Neo 7T specs were leaked a week ago and it is now being suspected that it could instead be the iQOO Neo 7 Pro. The leaked specs suggest that the smartphone will have a model number of I2217 for its Indian and global variants and is going to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The device will be pre-installed with the Android 13 OS, likely based on FunTouch OS 13.

The smartphone will arrive in two storage variants including 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB.The upcoming iQOO smartphone will sport an AMOLED display panel which will have a screen size of 6.7 inches. At its rear, there could be a 50MP main camera with OIS support. The device will be backed by a 5000mAh battery which should support a 120W fast charging feature.

The iQOO Neo 7T smartphone will be available in two hues, among which one of the colour options will be Blue. In the Indian market, the device will be priced at a price point between Rs 30,000 and Rs 35,000, according to the report.