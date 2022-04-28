Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G live images surface online, design and specs revealed

HomeNewsXiaomi 12 Lite 5G live images surface online, design and specs revealed

Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G launch date could be drawing near. The handset was recently spotted at the Geekbench benchmarking site.

By Meenu Rana
  • Xiaomi 12 Lite live shots emerge
  • The images have revealed design
  • It will pack Snapdragon 778G+ SoC

Xiaomi 12 Pro was launched in India yesterday. Now the company is working on Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G which is said to be making its way to the market soon. The live images of the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone have surfaced online revealing the design and other key specifications.

Chinese tipster Whylab on Weibo has posted the specifications and live images of the Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G. As per the images, the phone will come with a punch hole display. At the back, there will be a triple rear camera setup with 108-megapixel main rear sensor on the upper left corner. The power and volume buttons are placed on the left side.

Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G Specifications

According to the leak, the phone will feature a 6.55-inch full-HD+ OLED display. It is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC. In addition, there will be a triple rear camera unit led by 108-megapixel primary sensor.

The phone was also spotted on Geekbench earlier with model number 2203129G. As per the listing, the phone packs Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor paired with an 8GB RAM. Besides, it runs Android 12 OS out of the box.

Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 12 Pro price in India starts at Rs 62,999 for the base 8GB + 256GB model. The phone also comes in a 12GB + 256GB variant that carries a price tag of Rs 66,999. The Xiaomi 12 Pro will be available in Couture Blue, Noir Black, and Opera Mauve colours and will go on sale starting 12 noon on May 2. It will be available via Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and other key retail channels in the country.

The phone comes with features such as 120W fast charging, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and an E5 AMOLED LTPO 2.0 display to offer a dynamic refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz.

