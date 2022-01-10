Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G confirmed to launch in India on January 19

Xiaomi 11T Pro launch date in India is now set for January 19. This was introduced back in September in Europe along with the Xiaomi 11T 5G.

Xiaomi recently dropped the teaser for the upcoming launch at the Xiaomi 11i launch in India. At that time, it did not confirm the official name of the HyperPhone that it teased. But today it has confirmed that the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G India launch has been officially set for January 19. This phone comes with the 120W Hypercharge charging support. The company has confirmed 120Hz 10-bit AMOLED display.

Xiaomi 11T Pro price

The Xiaomi 11T Pro was launched in Europe. It has a price tag of EUR 649 (approx. Rs 56,400) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option is priced at EUR 699 (approx. Rs 60,700) and EUR 749 (approx. Rs 65,000) is the price for the 12GB + 256GB storage model.

Specifications

The Xiaomi 11T Pro sports a 6.67-inch flat 10-bit AMOLED true-colour display with a 120Hz refresh rate that has support for AdaptiveSync. In addition, the display has Gorilla Glass Victus protection with up to 480Hz of the touch sampling rate.

The 11T Pro draws power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. It has up to 12GB GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Further, the smartphone has a triple camera setup on the back. There’s a 108-megapixel f/1.75 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter with an f/2.2 aperture, a 120-degree field of view, and a 5-megapixel telemacro shooter with an f/2.4 lens. On the front, it has a 16-megapixel f/2.45 camera lens.

Besides, a 5,000mAh battery back the smartphone with 120W fast wired charging support. Lastly, the connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, Infrared (IR) blaster, and a USB Type-C port.