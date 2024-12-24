X Premium+ Price Hike: Here are the New Prices for India

X Premium+ price hike has been announced by the micro-blogging platform where the price of the subscription has been raised globally. The price has risen by 35% (or Rs 450) which is a substantial increase. Here are all the details to know about the latest development regarding X Premium+ price hike.

As announced by X through a support page, X Premium+ price hike has been introduced in tandem to the completely ad-free experience the subscription provides, and how it’ll directly fuel X’s “evolving creator program.” The price of X Premium+ subscription in India is now priced at Rs 1,750 per month on the web, up from the Rs 1,300 previously. The annual subscription for Premium+ has also risen to Rs 18,300, which was Rs 13,600 before. Pricing for the Premium and Basic remain unchanged.

The company added that new subscribers will pay the updated price starting December 21. If you’re an existing subscriber and your next billing cycle starts before January 20, 2025, you’ll be charged at your current rate; otherwise, the new rate will begin with your first billing cycle after that date. X detailed cited three reasons tp justify the X Premium+ price hike, namely:

“Ads-free: X Premium+ is now completely ads-free, providing an uninterrupted browsing experience. This significant enhancement is reflected in the new pricing.

More features: As this update goes into effect today, Premium+ subscribers will enjoy higher priority support from @Premium, access to new features such as Radar, and higher limits on our most cutting-edge Grok AI models, ensuring you’re always ahead of the curve. Increased pricing allows us to invest more into making Premium+ better and better over time.

Supporting creators: Your subscription now more directly fuels our evolving creator program. We’ve shifted our revenue share model to reward content quality and engagement rather than ad views alone. Your Premium+ subscription fee contributes to this new, more equitable system where creator earnings are tied to the overall value they bring to X, not impressions of ads.”

Those who rely on X for an ad-free experience and sharing their content at the same time will ultimately have to give in to the new price to widen the reach of their content across X.