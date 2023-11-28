iQOO 11 5G can be in your shopping basket, thanks to the big price drop

iQOO 12 5G India launch is right around the corner, and ahead of it, iQOO has introduced a big price drop for its flagship of 2023, the iQOO 11 5G. The new price drop of Rs 13,000 makes the iQOO 11 5G a really strong competitor in its new price range. Have a look at all the details.

iQOO 11 5G: Price drop in India

When launched, the iQOO 11 5G was priced at Rs 59,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant and Rs 64,999 for the 16GB + 256GB option. However, with the huge price drop, iQOO 11 5G can now be bought for Rs 49,999 for the base variant and Rs 51,999 for the top-end 16GB model. This makes it one of the best options to consider in this price range.

We feel iQOO introduced the price drop due to its upcoming flagship, the iQOO 12 5G, which may be introduced around the same price point at which iQOO 11 5G was introduced. However, it’s just speculation, and we’ll have to wait for an official announcement from the brand’s side.

iQOO 11 5G: New competitors

While the handset had different competitors in its former price range, its new price point pits it against the likes of Galaxy S21 FE (2023), OnePlus 11 5G, and the Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G. At its new price, the iQOO 11 5G is definitely a better offering than the Galaxy S21 FE (2023) with a miles better chipset. Not only that, but iQOO’s handset also has a bigger battery, faster charging, and a sharper and smoother display as well.

Against the OnePlus 11 5G, the iQOO 11 5G gets a smoother 144Hz display, faster wired charging, and the same storage and RAM variant (16GB + 256GB) at a price tag that is Rs 10,000 cheaper.

Coming to Phantom V Flip 5G, yes, Tecno’s handset has the advantage of folding. However, for those who still prefer a slab-style phone—the majority of the population—the iQOO 11 5G offers a superior display panel, a flagship processor, a telephoto sensor, a larger battery, stereo speakers, and faster charging.

Overall, the iQOO 11 5G is now one of the best options to consider in its new price range as it beats most of its competitors with a better price-to-performance ratio. Even when we reviewed the smartphone earlier this year, we were supremely happy with its gaming performance and its performance in general.

iQOO 11 5G: Specifications

The iQOO 11 5G has a 6.78-inch E6 AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate support and a 2K resolution. There is a hole-punch cutout at the top centre for the front camera. The devices also come with an HDR10+ certification and 1440Hz PWM Dimming.

Under the hood, it is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It also features the new V2 custom Image Signal Processor (ISP) developed by Vivo. The 11 5G has a 50MP f/1.88 OIS-assisted main camera, an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera and a 13MP f/2.46 telephoto camera sensor with 2x optical zoom. It sports a 16MP front camera.

The iQOO 11 5G packs a 5000mAh battery and supports 120W fast charging out of the box. It runs on the latest Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 out of the box. The company guarantees 3 Android updates and 4 years of security updates.

Connectivity options on the device include dual SIM, 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GNSS, NFC, and USB Type-C. It also comes with dual stereo speakers, an IR sensor, and an optical fingerprint sensor for security.