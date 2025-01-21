WhatsApp’s Latest Beta Allows for Music Integration in Status Updates

WhatsApp has been steadily growing the number of features it offers within its app and the latest one allows for music integration in status updates. Beta users on Android report that they are now seeing a button to add music to their WhatsApp status updates. Here’s everything to know about the latest development.

The latest WhatsApp for Android beta 2.24.22.11 is rolling out a new button when posting a status update on the Messaging platform (via WABetaInfo). The new songs button on the top enables Music integration in status updates where users can search for songs or artists and effortlessly add their chosen tracks to photos or videos shared as status updates.

The feature accessed the extensive music catalog provided by Meta. This is the same music library that is available on Instagram which also enables the same feature. With this catalog, users can search for their favorite songs, artists, or trending tracks to include in their status updates.

Once a song is chosen, users can select the specific portion of the track they want to include. For photo-based status updates, the music clip can last up to 15 seconds, while for video-based content, the duration of the clip aligns with the length of the selected video. Once the segment is selected, the music seamlessly integrates into the status update.

This feature not only adds a vibrant audio layer to status updates but also makes them more captivating for viewers. When others view the status, they’ll see the chosen song displayed alongside the shared photo or video. Additionally, viewers will have the option to explore the Instagram profile of the artist whose song is featured.

As the feature is in beta, there’s no word on when it will roll out for all users. Moreover, not all beta users are getting the new button for music integration in status updates. WhatsApp Status Updates have recently also gained other new features such as Private Mentions, poll stickers, and more.