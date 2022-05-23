WhatsApp to stop working on these Apple iPhones from October 24

Meta-owned instant-messaging app WhatsApp will reportedly end support for some old iPhones that are running on Apple iOS 10 and iOS 11 software. So it means the platform will soon make iOS 12 as the minimum software requirement for iPhone users.

WhatsApp to end support on these Apple iPhones

According to a report from WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is going to discontinue support for iOS 10, iOS 11 in the coming months. The report has shared a screenshot as well. It shows that WhatsApp will stop working with iOS 10 and iOS 11 starting October 24, 2022.

The app is recommending users to update to a newer iOS version to continue to receive WhatsApp support. There are not a lot of iPhones that are still running on iOS 10 and iOS 11. The iOS 10 and iOS 11 run on iPhone 5 and iPhone 5C and iOS 12 is not available for these devices. So these users won’t be able to use WhatsApp starting in October. But if you have an iPhone 5s or later model you can update to iOS 12 to continue using WhatsApp.

In addition, the official WhatsApp Help Center also says that iPhone users need to be running iOS 12 or newer to keep using the app. The company says, “We support iOS 12 or newer, but we recommend using the latest version available.” To use WhatsApp without any interruption, it is recommended to update your iPhone to the latest software version.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp may soon let you exit groups silently. When users want to exit a WhatsApp group, other people will not be notified in the chat. Only group admins will be able to see who exits the group. The others members of the group will not know it. In addition, WhatsApp recently increased the limit of participants to a group from 256 to 512.