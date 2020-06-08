Advertisement

WhatsApp phone numbers can be searched in plain text on Google search

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 08, 2020 12:18 pm

Latest News

The researcher claims that he has discovered a privacy issue in the WhatsApp web portal that has leaked around 300000 WhatsApp user’s phone numbers in plain text, which can be easily accessed to any internet user.
Advertisement

WhatsApp is once again in the limelight after an independent cybersecurity researcher Athul Jayaram found mobile numbers of multiple WhatsApp users via Google search. 

 

The researcher claims that he has discovered a privacy issue in the WhatsApp web portal that has leaked around 300000 WhatsApp user’s phone numbers in plain text, which can be easily accessed to any internet user. He notes that users affected with this issue are largely from the United States, United Kingdom, India and other countries. 

 

The problem appears with the Click to Chat option that offers websites to initiate a WhatsApp chat session with website visitors. As per a report by Threatpost, the mobile numbers appear in Google search results, “because search engines index Click to Chat metadata. The phone numbers are revealed as part of a URL string.”

 

Advertisement

He says that this will make it easier for spammers to compile a database of these phone numbers to mount campaigns. “As individual phone numbers are leaked, an attacker can message them, call them, sell their phone numbers to marketers, spammers, scammers,” he said.

 

The report further highlights that Jayaram contacted WhatsApp owner Facebook to brief about this issue on May 23, however, Facebook said that data abuse is only covered for Facebook platforms and not for WhatsApp. Jayaram additionally noted, “with a big user base, they should care about these vulnerabilities. Today your mobile number is linked to your Bitcoin wallets, Aadhaar, bank accounts, UPI, Credit cards leading an attacker to perform SIM card swapping, and cloning attacks by knowing your mobile number is another possibility.” To find out which mobile numbers appear on Google Search type site:wa.me followed by <country code> and your mobile number.

 

WhatsApp latest Android beta brings back 30 second video status limit

WhatsApp latest beta update brings QR Code support

WhatsApp for JioPhone to get Status feature soon

Latest News from WhatsApp

You might like this

Tags: WhatsApp Whatsapp phone numbers WhatsApp issue WhatsApp privacy issue WhatsApp Messenger Facebook

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Signal app lets you blur photos with editing tool

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store

Telegram introduces in-app video editor, animated stickers and more

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression
100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida

100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida
TikTok in Trouble

TikTok in Trouble
Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing

Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing
Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?

Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?
Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Latest Picture Story

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies