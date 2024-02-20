WhatsApp Fact-Checking Helpline Against Deepfakes, AI Misinformation launching in March

Meta and the Misinformation Combat Alliance (MCA) announced plans on Monday to introduce a dedicated fact-checking helpline on WhatsApp. The initiative aims to counter the spread of deepfakes and AI-generated misinformation.

The helpline will launch next month as a chatbot, enabling the public to identify media created using artificial intelligence. Users will have the opportunity to connect with credible and verified information sources. Supported languages include English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The collaboration, supported by the MCA and its network of independent fact-checkers and research organizations, allows users to flag deepfakes by sending them to a dedicated WhatsApp chatbot. Messages will then be forwarded to fact-checkers and digital labs for verification.

Read More:

What are Deepfakes? Threat ahead

Meta To label AI-generated content on Facebook, Instagram, Threads

Meta and MCA outlined a four-pillar approach focusing on detection, prevention, reporting, and awareness to combat the escalating spread of deepfakes. This initiative aims to equip citizens with reliable information to counter misinformation effectively.

While Meta concentrates on developing the chatbot, MCA is establishing a central ‘deepfake analysis unit’ to manage incoming messages. Meta has partnered with 11 independent fact-checking organizations to identify and debunk misinformation on its platform.

Shivnath Thukral, Director of Public Policy India at Meta, emphasized the need for industry-wide cooperation to combat AI-generated misinformation. He stated that the WhatsApp helpline aligns with Meta’s commitment to combat the deceptive use of AI.

Bharat Gupta, President of the Misinformation Combat Alliance, highlighted the significance of the Deepfakes Analysis Unit (DAU) in curbing AI-enabled disinformation. He emphasized collaboration among various stakeholders, including fact-checkers and research labs, supported by Meta.

Amid concerns over the weaponization of technology for creating doctored content, the government has urged social media platforms to address the issue of ‘deepfake’ content strictly. Non-compliance with regulations could lead to legal consequences.

Introducing a dedicated fact-checking helpline on WhatsApp signifies a collaborative effort by Meta and the Misinformation Combat Alliance to combat the proliferation of deepfakes and AI-generated misinformation. With industry partnerships and support from independent fact-checkers, the initiative aims to empower users with reliable information and contribute to a healthier information ecosystem.