Google TV Discontinues Purchase of TV Shows on All Platforms

Google TV has been allowing purchase of TV shows on all the platforms it’s available, such as Google TV OS, Android TV OS, and the Google TV App on Android devices. With the latest update, you can no longer purchase TV shows from Google TV on all these platforms but instead use YouTube for your purchases across devices.

”We are making some changes to how you purchase TV shows from Google TV,” Google said on one of its support pages. It confirmed that these changes do not affect access to your previously purchased TV shows or the ability to continue to purchase or rent movies. In addition, it said that you will no longer be able to purchase TV episodes and seasons from Google TV on Google TV devices, Android TV devices, and the Google TV Mobile app.

You can continue to purchase TV shows from YouTube depending on country availability. However, as mentioned, you’ll still be able to access all of your previously purchased movies and TV shows (including active rentals and entire TV seasons, regardless of where the purchase was made) on Google TV devices, Android TV devices, the Google TV mobile app for Android and the iOS app, and YouTube. In other words, these will remain in sync for your existing purchases.

However, moving forward, “any TV shows purchased on YouTube after today will only be accessible through the YouTube app or on YouTube,” said Google. Google further confirmed to 9to5Google that the change won’t be affecting Films, means one can still make purchases of various movies on Google TV and it will accessible to them on all platforms.

The ability to buy TV Shows on YouTube isn’t new, but is now only limited to it whereas previously, it was available on Google TV across devices as well.